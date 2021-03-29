Football Bet of the Day: Eagles to soar

Promotion chasers to win again

Den Bosch v Go Ahead Eagles

Monday 29 March, 20:00

A rare trip to Bulgaria was kind to our Tobias last night, as Italy did the job for him and won 2-0. As TG parties with the Azzurri (at an acceptable social distance), we head to the Netherlands. Rock-bottom Den Bosch are up against in-form Go Ahead Eagles, and I fancy the visitors to collect all three points.

Go Ahead Eagles, who demonstrably have one of the best names of any football club, are making a decent fist of trying to ascend to the top flight. They are currently fifth in the Eerste Divisie, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places. The Deventer club have won 12 of their last 15 league matches, and eight of those 12 victories have been by at least two goals. They have the best defensive record in the division by some distance, having leaked just 19 goals and kept clean sheets in 19 of their 29 league games.

Den Bosch are in far poorer shape, and are sliding towards relegation. They have lost three of their last four games, and they have lost three of the last five at the Stadion De Vliert. Defending has been a huge problem - they have conceded at least twice in seven of their last 12 home matches, and overall they have leaked 68 goals in just 29 games.

Go Ahead Eagles have won their last seven away games, and they have scored at least twice in all of those wins. I'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.3411/8, which means we get our stake back if they win by one goal, and a bigger win gives us an odds-against success.

