Football Bet of the Day: Bulgaria to take a beating
In-form Italy can make short work of their hosts in Sofia tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
"Italy have won all of their most recent five away qualifiers by an aggregate 16-2"
Back Italy -1.5 & -2.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.0421/20 v Bulgaria
Bulgaria v Italy
Sunday 19:45
In Prague last night, the party never quite got started for Belgium. The Red Devils failed to win an away qualifier for the first time in half a decade, drawing 1-1. We need to up our game like the Czechs today.
Under Roberto Mancini, the Italians are W14-D3-L0 in competitive games since the start of 2019. They breezed through Euros qualifying that year, winning 5/5 away qualifiers by an aggregate 16-2 (11-2 in four games if you want to discount a 5-0 stroll in Liechtenstein).
The Azzurri notched a full house of three clean sheets in three recent Nations League away games - against opponents ranked higher by Fifa than Bulgaria - and should have too much for hosts who were beaten comfortably at home to Switzerland in midweek, going 0-3 down within 20 minutes and eventually losing 1-3.
Bulgaria have conceded at least three times in 4/4 competitive home defeats in the last couple of years, so we'll take the visitors to win with something to spare this evening.
2021 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 44pts
Returned: 42.79pts
P/L: -1.21pts
