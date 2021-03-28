Football Bet of the Day: Bulgaria to take a beating

Bulgaria v Italy

Sunday 19:45

In Prague last night, the party never quite got started for Belgium. The Red Devils failed to win an away qualifier for the first time in half a decade, drawing 1-1. We need to up our game like the Czechs today.

Under Roberto Mancini, the Italians are W14-D3-L0 in competitive games since the start of 2019. They breezed through Euros qualifying that year, winning 5/5 away qualifiers by an aggregate 16-2 (11-2 in four games if you want to discount a 5-0 stroll in Liechtenstein).

The Azzurri notched a full house of three clean sheets in three recent Nations League away games - against opponents ranked higher by Fifa than Bulgaria - and should have too much for hosts who were beaten comfortably at home to Switzerland in midweek, going 0-3 down within 20 minutes and eventually losing 1-3.

Bulgaria have conceded at least three times in 4/4 competitive home defeats in the last couple of years, so we'll take the visitors to win with something to spare this evening.