Football Bet of the Day: Belgium to party in Prague

Czech Republic v Belgium

Saturday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports Football)

In the Netherlands yesterday, MVV Maastricht sprung a surprise and beat Almere City 2-0, leaving us short of our goals target.

We're in central Europe today for the World Cup qualifier between Czech Republic and Belgium. The visitors have been outstanding in similar games for a number of years, but they have recently sprung a leak at the back. The hosts, meanwhile, put six past Estonia in midweek. We fancy they can make a game of this one.

Over the last five years, Belgium have won a perfect 12/12 away qualifiers and we wouldn't put anyone off a straight-up bet on the visitors to win in Prague this evening at around 1.804/5.

For something odds-against, we're looking at Belgium to win while conceding. Home and away, across competitive games and friendlies, Roberto Martinez's men have conceded in 9/11 matches since November 2019.

Fantasy football hero Tomas Soucek hit a hat trick from the base of the Czech Republic's midfield in Estonia on Wednesday. At home, the Czechs have scored in 14 straight competitive games since November 2016 against opponents including Brazil and England. At a big price, we'll take them to grab a goal, but not the points, in what looks set to be an exciting Saturday-night encounter.