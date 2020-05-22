The Daily Acca: It's a goal thing

Bottom of the pile to strike

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Shakhter Soligorsk v Belshina @ 13/8 - KO 18:00 BST

Belshina are yet to win a game since their promotion to the Belarusian Premier League, but that has largely been down to their inability to defend.

They have found the net in five of their last six matches - including their last three away from home. They are however, yet to keep a clean sheet.

The hosts are flying high at the other end of the table, as they head into today's fixture in fifth place. While they have the best defensive record in the division with only three conceded, Slutsk did manage to score twice on this ground, and we are basically getting 13/8 for Belshina to follow suit.

Goals to flow in Germany

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hertha BSC v Union Berlin @ 20/23 - KO 19:30 BST

I have previewed this match in full here. So check it out to see why I believe that goals look like a certainty.

Another drab affair for Incheon United

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Suwon Bluewings v Incheon United @ 8/11 - KO 08:30 BST (Sat)

The Suwon Bluewings have made a poor start to their K League campaign as they have lost both of their matches, which means that they are on a five game losing run in all competitions.

Incheon United have drawn both of their fixtures to date - and they both finished goalless. In the regular season last year, 18 of their 33 saw this selection land, and the same can be said for 20 of the Bluewings' matches.

It is also worth noting that the two most recent meetings between this pair finished 1-1 and 0-1.

