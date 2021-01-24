Football Bet of the Day: Spiffing SPAL to get the job done

In-form visitors to take three points

Cremonese v SPAL

Sunday 24 January, 20:00

Troyes got the win we needed in France last night, but only by one goal, so our stake was returned. That money will be immediately re-invested, because we're off to Italy to take in the Serie B clash between Cremonese and SPAL.

SPAL were relegated from the top tier at the end of last season, and they are in the mix to win promotion at the first attempt. Pasquale Merino's team is on the charge, with three straight wins, including a fantastic Coppa Italia victory at high-flying Sassuolo. They are fourth in Serie B, and a win tonight would take them into second.

SPAL's away form is admittedly patchy, with three wins, three draws and three defeats on their travels, but that victory at Sassuolo shows what they are capable of, and they face a Cremonese side that's in poor form. They have lost three of their last four league outings, and the game they did win was against a Pescara team that's in serious danger of relegation. Cremonese have won just four of their 18 Serie B games, and they've only claimed maximum points twice at home.

Cremonese have recently lost at home to promotion-chasing Chievo and Monza, and I think they'll suffer the same fate here. Because SPAL are curiously the slight underdogs here, we can back them with insurance by using the Draw No Bet market.