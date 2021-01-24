To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Spiffing SPAL to get the job done

An Italian flag amusingly displayed
We're off to Italy tonight

We're ending a tricky week in Italy, as Kev's backing a Serie B promotion-chaser to pick up three points.

"SPAL have won their last three games, including an incredibly impressive Coppa Italia victory at top-flight Sassuolo."

Back SPAL Draw No Bet at 2.186/5

In-form visitors to take three points

Cremonese v SPAL
Sunday 24 January, 20:00

Troyes got the win we needed in France last night, but only by one goal, so our stake was returned. That money will be immediately re-invested, because we're off to Italy to take in the Serie B clash between Cremonese and SPAL.

SPAL were relegated from the top tier at the end of last season, and they are in the mix to win promotion at the first attempt. Pasquale Merino's team is on the charge, with three straight wins, including a fantastic Coppa Italia victory at high-flying Sassuolo. They are fourth in Serie B, and a win tonight would take them into second.

SPAL's away form is admittedly patchy, with three wins, three draws and three defeats on their travels, but that victory at Sassuolo shows what they are capable of, and they face a Cremonese side that's in poor form. They have lost three of their last four league outings, and the game they did win was against a Pescara team that's in serious danger of relegation. Cremonese have won just four of their 18 Serie B games, and they've only claimed maximum points twice at home.

Cremonese have recently lost at home to promotion-chasing Chievo and Monza, and I think they'll suffer the same fate here. Because SPAL are curiously the slight underdogs here, we can back them with insurance by using the Draw No Bet market.

2021 P/L

Points Staked: 13
Points Returned: 4.78
P/L: -8.22 points

Recommended bets

Back SPAL Draw No Bet at 2.186/5

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Football Tips

Read past articles