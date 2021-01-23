To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Pau to be laid low

French football fans
We have a French fancy to look forward to tonight

We're off to France for our Saturday night entertainment, and Kev's backing the Ligue 2 table-toppers to grab a win.

"Pau have lost six of their last seven league matches, and they've scored just three goals in that spell. Troyes' road form isn't as good as their results at home, but they should still win this."

Back Troyes -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.26/5

League leaders to shine

Pau v Troyes
Saturday 23 January, 18:00

Last night in Scotland provided a perfect example of how things are going at the moment. We needed Dundee to score twice, and they got the first inside eight minutes. They later hit the bar and missed several excellent chances. Arbroath made it 1-1, and no-one apart from the struggling hosts got what they wanted.

We'll sullenly pick up our ball and take it somewhere else now, because in France, Ligue 2 leaders Troyes are visiting a Pau side that's on a long losing run.

Troyes missed out on promotion last term, as they finished fourth in a truncated season. They are determined not to suffer a similar fate this time around, and they are top of the standings with 20 matches gone. Their home form is impeccable, but the results on the road aren't bad either. They have won four of their last seven L2 games on their travels, and their only defeat in that spell was at fellow promotion-chasers Grenoble.

Second-bottom Pau have lost six of their last seven games in the league, and they've leaked 16 goals in that spell, scoring just three times. At the Stade du Hameau Idron, they have lost their last two games 3-0 to Toulouse and 3-1 to Chambly.

Pau are low on confidence and struggling to survive at this level. I'll back Troyes -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.26/5.

2021 P/L

Points Staked: 12
Points Returned: 3.78
P/L: -8.22 points

