Football Bet of the Day: Pau to be laid low

League leaders to shine

Pau v Troyes

Saturday 23 January, 18:00

Last night in Scotland provided a perfect example of how things are going at the moment. We needed Dundee to score twice, and they got the first inside eight minutes. They later hit the bar and missed several excellent chances. Arbroath made it 1-1, and no-one apart from the struggling hosts got what they wanted.

We'll sullenly pick up our ball and take it somewhere else now, because in France, Ligue 2 leaders Troyes are visiting a Pau side that's on a long losing run.

Troyes missed out on promotion last term, as they finished fourth in a truncated season. They are determined not to suffer a similar fate this time around, and they are top of the standings with 20 matches gone. Their home form is impeccable, but the results on the road aren't bad either. They have won four of their last seven L2 games on their travels, and their only defeat in that spell was at fellow promotion-chasers Grenoble.

Second-bottom Pau have lost six of their last seven games in the league, and they've leaked 16 goals in that spell, scoring just three times. At the Stade du Hameau Idron, they have lost their last two games 3-0 to Toulouse and 3-1 to Chambly.

Pau are low on confidence and struggling to survive at this level. I'll back Troyes -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.26/5.