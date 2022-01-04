Football Bet of the Day: No Solitude for you if you back the hosts

Home streak to continue

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Tuesday January 04, 19:45

Our week kicked off in fine style yesterday, as USM Alger scored the two goals we needed before half time, so we could enjoy the rest of the game without stress.

We're zooming to Northern Ireland this evening, because in-form Cliftonville are up against Crusaders, and we're backing the hosts to pick up maximum points.

Title-chasing Cliftonville have won two in a row in the Premiership, keeping clean sheets in both games. At Solitude, they have won their last ten in the league, conceding just four goals in that sequence. You have to go back to May for their last top-flight home defeat.

Crusaders are fifth in the standings, and they have failed to even score in their last three away games. They have won just three of their last eight league outings, and on their travels they have won just two of their last six.

Given their incredible home form, I'll happily back Cliftonville to simply win the game at 2.285/4, as that seems quite a chunky price to me.