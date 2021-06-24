Football Bet of the Day: Visitors could get Inter difficulty

Gritty hosts can grind out a result

Chapecoense v Internacional

Thursday 24 June, 23:00

In Argentina last night, it looked as though Defensores de Belgrano were on the verge of being sunk, but two late goals saw them recover from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at CA Guemes, who we decided to lay at odds-on.

We make the short hop to Brazil now, because the top-tier Serie A season continues, and we're checking out the clash between Chapecoense and Internacional.

If the name Chapecoense seems familiar, it's probably for tragic reasons. The club was devastated by a plane crash in 2016, a tragedy that cost 71 people their lives. The Chapecoense squad had been travelling to play in the Copa Sudamericana final, and all but three of their players were killed.

Understandably, the club struggled to rebuild, and it was no great surprise when they were relegated from the top tier three years later. However, they have shown incredible fortitude to climb back up to the top flight, and now they are looking to re-establish themselves at the top level.

They are yet to win, but they have lost just two of their opening five games, and have drawn the last three. They had a strong home record in the second tier, and are a tough side to beat in general. Their opponents Internacional have only won one of their opening five matches, and in their first away game of the campaign they were smacked 5-1 at Fortaleza. This is a side that finished second last season in the top flight, but they are nowhere near that level at the moment.

The visitors seem a touch too short here at 1.9110/11, so I'll back Chapecoense to frustrate them. Lay Internacional at odds-on.