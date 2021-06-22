To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Belgrano won't be sunk

Argentinean football fans
We're looking for profit in Argentina

After securing a winner in Norway, Kev hopes for another in Argentina's lower leagues.

"Defensores de Belgrano have conceded just one goal in their last nine matches, an extraordinary sequence."

Lay CA Guemes at 1.9720/21

Rock-solid visitors to keep hosts out

CA Guemes v Defensores de Belgrano
Wednesday 23 June, 19:30

Of course we had a Norse winner last night, as HamKam came from behind to beat Sogndal 2-1 and land our DNB wager. We shall raise a glass and scream "Skol!", no doubt causing bemusement among the locals.

Having made things unnecessarily awkward, we'll head to Argentina's second tier, the Primera B Nacional. CA Guemes secured us a winner last week, and we'll look to profit from them again.

We were on the side of CA Guemes last time, but I'm not confident they can beat Defensores de Belgrano tonight. Guemes have only won two of their last seven games in the league, and they have claimed a paltry two points from their last three home matches. Goal-scoring is a real problem, with just one goal netted across the last three games at the Estadio Arturo Jiya Miranda.

Defensores de Belgrano have put together a nine-match unbeaten run, and incredibly they have kept eight clean sheets in that sequence. They haven't conceded a goal in the league since late April.

The visitors are tough to beat and hard to score against, and the hosts CA Guemes seem too short at 1.9720/21. I'll lay CA Guemes here.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 93
Points Returned: 73.89
P/L: -19.11 points

Recommended bets

Lay CA Guemes at 1.9720/21

Argentinian Primera B Nacional: CA Guemes v Defensores de Belgrano (Match Odds)

Wednesday 23 June, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
CA Guemes
Defensores de Belgrano
The Draw
