Football Bet of the Day: Belgrano won't be sunk

Rock-solid visitors to keep hosts out

CA Guemes v Defensores de Belgrano

Wednesday 23 June, 19:30

Of course we had a Norse winner last night, as HamKam came from behind to beat Sogndal 2-1 and land our DNB wager. We shall raise a glass and scream "Skol!", no doubt causing bemusement among the locals.

Having made things unnecessarily awkward, we'll head to Argentina's second tier, the Primera B Nacional. CA Guemes secured us a winner last week, and we'll look to profit from them again.

We were on the side of CA Guemes last time, but I'm not confident they can beat Defensores de Belgrano tonight. Guemes have only won two of their last seven games in the league, and they have claimed a paltry two points from their last three home matches. Goal-scoring is a real problem, with just one goal netted across the last three games at the Estadio Arturo Jiya Miranda.

Defensores de Belgrano have put together a nine-match unbeaten run, and incredibly they have kept eight clean sheets in that sequence. They haven't conceded a goal in the league since late April.

The visitors are tough to beat and hard to score against, and the hosts CA Guemes seem too short at 1.9720/21. I'll lay CA Guemes here.