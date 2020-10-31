Football Bet of the Day: Mihajlovic's men to slip again

Leaky hosts in danger of defeat

Bologna v Cagliari

Saturday 31 October, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 2

Portuguese pain for us last night, as Porto slipped to a careless 3-2 loss at Pacos de Ferreira, only their third defeat against them in the last 35 meetings. With a steady stream of Portuguese curses floating in the air behind us, we head to Italy, because Bologna are taking on Cagliari tonight in Serie A.

Bologna have made a poor start to the campaign, taking just three points from their opening five games. Yes, they have had to go to Lazio and Milan, but it's also worth noting that they lost at newly-promoted Benevento. Their only victory was at home to Parma, but if you stretch back into last season, you see that the Rossoblu have only won two of their last ten league matches at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

It doesn't help that Sinisa Mihajlovic's team can't keep a clean sheet, so they are always having to score at least twice to win a game. Bologna haven't managed a Serie A shut-out since September 2019, a run of 38 matches. They have only managed to win 11 of those encounters. To make matters worse, Bologna are without the injured Gary Medel, Mitchell Dijks and Andreas Skov Olsen.

Cagliari are on a roll, having won their last three matches in all competitions. They put three goals past Torino and four past Crotone (something Juventus couldn't manage) and their defeats this term were perfectly understandable reverses against Atalanta and Lazio. They drew 1-1 at Bologna at the start of July, and you'd argue that Bologna are in worse shape now than they were then. Indeeed, Cagliari took four points from their two meetings with Bologna last term.

Bologna are leaking goals and losing matches, and they look way too short to take the win at 1/11.98, so let's lay them.