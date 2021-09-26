Football Bet of the Day: Norway this will be dull

Champs to play out a thriller

Bodo Glimt v Valerenga

Sunday 26 September, 19:00

Super Sevilla got the job done for us last night, as they saw off Espanyol 2-0 to cover the Asian Handicap. It's been a profitable fortnight, and we can hand the baton over to Tobias tomorrow with a spring in our step.

We'll finish the week in Norway, because the champions Bodo Glimt are in action at home to Valerenga.

Bodo Glimt picked up their first Norwegian title last night by playing wonderful, thrilling football, and they are once again top of the table. Although players like Jens Petter Hauge and Philip Zinckernagel have moved on, the team from the Arctic have rattled in 40 goals in 19 games and are a point ahead of Molde in the title race.

Kjetil Knutsen's side has picked up four wins in the last five league games, and they also won 3-1 against Zorya in the Europa Conference League. Five of their 11 wins in the league have seen both teams find the net, and that gives us the idea of a potential odds-against winner.

Valerenga have only won six of their 19 games, but they rarely draw a blank at this level in terms of goalscoring. They have scored in 18 of their 19 league games this term, with a recent 3-0 defeat at Sandefjord breaking that streak.

We can back Bodo Glimt to win and both teams to score at 2.47/5 on the Sportsbook, and that seems an attractive bet.