Football Bet of the Day: Catalans to crash
We're kicking off the weekend in southern Spain, as Kev thinks he's found an odds-against winner in La Liga.
"Sevilla have won their last four home games in La Liga, they have a great record against bottom-half sides at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and Espanyol are struggling with injuries."
Hosts to extend winning streak
Sevilla v Espanyol
Saturday 25 September, 17:30
Live on LaLigaTV
We were left bereft in Brazil last night, as Remo did their part in a 1-0 win over Nautico, but the visitors drew a blank as our BTTS bet was sunk.
We'll head to Andalusia now, because Sevilla are up against newly-promoted Espanyol, and this feels like something of a mismatch.
Given Barcelona's implosion, Sevilla should be at the very least aiming for a top-three finish in La Liga this term, and they have made an encouraging start.
Julen Lopetegui's side has won three La Liga games out of five, drawing the other two. If you look at their home form in the league, you see they have won their last four at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, conceding just one goal in the process.
The talismanic Lucas Ocampos could return to the starting line-up, and Lopetegui has plenty of depth to call upon, after transfer wheeler-dealer extraordinaire Monchi delivered in the summer. Keeping Jules Kounde out of the clutches of Chelsea was a big statement, and his partnership with Diego Carlos at centre-back continues to thrive.
Espanyol beat fellow strugglers Alaves 1-0 in midweek, and that was their first league win of the campaign. The Barcelona-based club was promoted back to the big time last term, and they have collected a modest six points from their first six games. On the road they drew 0-0 at Osasuna, lost 1-0 at Mallorca and grabbed a last-gasp leveller against ten men in a 2-2 draw at Real Betis.
With Yangel Herrera sidelined by injury, and a host of other players struggling with knocks, Espanyol seem unlikely to trouble Sevilla here. We can back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap, which means we get an odds-against winner if Sevilla win by two goals or more, and a one-goal victory sees our stake returned. Alternatively, you could back Sevilla to win and Under 3.5 Goals at evens on the Sportsbook.
2021 FBOTD P/L
Points Staked: 136
Points Returned: 114.46
P/L: -21.54 points
GET A £5 FREE BET ON MULTIPLES - EVERY DAY!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply