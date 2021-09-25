Football Bet of the Day: Catalans to crash

Hosts to extend winning streak

Sevilla v Espanyol

Saturday 25 September, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV

We were left bereft in Brazil last night, as Remo did their part in a 1-0 win over Nautico, but the visitors drew a blank as our BTTS bet was sunk.

We'll head to Andalusia now, because Sevilla are up against newly-promoted Espanyol, and this feels like something of a mismatch.

Given Barcelona's implosion, Sevilla should be at the very least aiming for a top-three finish in La Liga this term, and they have made an encouraging start.

Julen Lopetegui's side has won three La Liga games out of five, drawing the other two. If you look at their home form in the league, you see they have won their last four at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, conceding just one goal in the process.

The talismanic Lucas Ocampos could return to the starting line-up, and Lopetegui has plenty of depth to call upon, after transfer wheeler-dealer extraordinaire Monchi delivered in the summer. Keeping Jules Kounde out of the clutches of Chelsea was a big statement, and his partnership with Diego Carlos at centre-back continues to thrive.

Espanyol beat fellow strugglers Alaves 1-0 in midweek, and that was their first league win of the campaign. The Barcelona-based club was promoted back to the big time last term, and they have collected a modest six points from their first six games. On the road they drew 0-0 at Osasuna, lost 1-0 at Mallorca and grabbed a last-gasp leveller against ten men in a 2-2 draw at Real Betis.

With Yangel Herrera sidelined by injury, and a host of other players struggling with knocks, Espanyol seem unlikely to trouble Sevilla here. We can back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap, which means we get an odds-against winner if Sevilla win by two goals or more, and a one-goal victory sees our stake returned. Alternatively, you could back Sevilla to win and Under 3.5 Goals at evens on the Sportsbook.