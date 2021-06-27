Football Bet of the Day: Champs to show their quality

Hosts to dominate

Bodo Glimt v Stabaek

Sunday 27 June, 17:00

We got the right winner in the Republic of Ireland last night, but Cobh Ramblers' 3-2 victory over Wexford Youths featured too many goals to land our Bet Builder. We can still finish the week with a profit, and we'll look to do that by securing a winner in Norway, as champions Bodo Glimt look to bounce back from a rare defeat.

Bodo Glimt were beaten 2-0 at home by title rivals Molde last time out, as striker Ohi Omoijuanfo bagged a second-half brace. It was Bodo Glimt's first home defeat in the Eliteserien for over two years, and the Superlaget are now three points off top spot. However, their overall home record suggests they'll be able to bounce back, given that they have won 20 of their last 22 league matches at the Aspmyra Stadion. When they win at home, they tend to win with room to spare - 16 of those 20 victories were by two goals or more.

Stabaek are on the slide. They have lost their last four league matches, and three of those defeats were by a margin of two goals or greater. When they last visited Bodo Glimt in December, they were hammered 5-2. Overall, they have collected just five points from their seven games so far, and they have already leaked 13 goals.

It's simple, but I'll back Bodo Glimt -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.758/11. If the hosts win by at least two goals, we get a winner.