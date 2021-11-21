Football Bet of the Day: It'll be OK with KK

Champs to close in on title again

Bodo Glimt v Lillestrom

Sunday 21 November, 16:00

We know how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels, as after Wolfsburg only drew 2-2 at Arminia Bielefeld yesterday, I'm at the stage where I'm waving to the travelling fans and being booed. Luckily for me I get another game this week, so let's make it count.

We'll finish the week in Norway with the champions Bodo Glimt, as they face Lillestrom.

Bodo Glimt won the Eliteserien title for the first time last season in stunning fashion, playing a thrilling brand of football that no-one expected to see. Coach Kjetil Knutsen has caught the eye to such an extent that he was linked with the recent managerial vacancy at Norwich City. Bodo Glimt scored 103 goals in just 30 league matches, and they topped the division by 19 points.

Even though key players like Jens Petter Hauge and Philip Zinckernagel have left, the Bodo Glimt express keeps on zooming ahead. Knutsen's side is five points clear of Molde in the title race, and there are only four games left. The champions are averaging two goals per game, and they have won nine of their last 12 league games. In the Conference League, they humiliated Jose Mourinho's Roma by winning 6-1 at home and drawing 2-2 in Rome.

Lillestrom are sixth in the table, and a place in Europe isn't mathematically impossible. However, they need wins, which should lend itself to an open and attacking game. Eight of Lillestrom's last nine away games in the league have featured at least three goals, and they have lost on two of their last three road trips, including a 5-1 hammering at Viking.

Bodo Glimt are understandably the firm favourites here, but we can boost the price of a home win to 1.9110/11 if we combine it with an Over 2.5 Goals bet on the Sportsbook. Nine of their 16 league wins this term have also seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

