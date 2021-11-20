Football Bet of the Day: Go with Flo at the Schuco

Wolves to extend winning streak

Arminia Bielefeld v Wolfsburg

Saturday 20 November, 14:30

There was a case of bedlam in Bavaria last night, as Bayern Munich's winning run ended in a dismal 2-1 defeat at Augsburg, and the record champions took us down with them.

We'll stay in Germany, but switch our attention to the Schuco Arena, as Arminia Bielefeld face in-form Wolfsburg.

The Wolves have been revitalised by the arrival of coach Florian Kohfeldt, who has delivered wins in all three of his matches in charge. An impressive 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen was followed by a 2-1 Champions League success against Salzburg and a 1-0 victory against Augsburg. A switch to a back three has given the side stability, and Wolfsburg now look like what they are, which is a side that should be challenging for the top six.

I tipped Arminia Bielefeld for relegation at the start of the campaign, and they continue to struggle. Frank Kramer's men picked up their first league win of the season last time out at injury-hit Stuttgart, but in general their form is poor, with five defeats in 11 games. Goalscoring is their biggest weakness - they have scored just nine goals in the top division this term, and their average since winning promotion is well below a goal a game.

Arminia also struggle against the top sides. This term they have already lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, and they were beaten at Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin. Arminia are looking to avoid a fourth straight home loss.

Despite the absence of suspended centre-back Maxence Lacroix, I'm happy to back the visitors to win here at 2.0421/20. They have the momentum and the quality, and should be able to break the hosts down eventually.