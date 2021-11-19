Football Bet of the Day: Red machine to roll to victory
We're off to Bavaria for some Friday night fun, and Kev's backing Bayern to win big.
"Four of Augsburg's six Bundesliga defeats have been by a margin of three goals or greater, while Bayern have already won by three goals or more six times in the Bundesliga."
Visitors to clinch Bavarian showdown
Augsburg v Bayern Munich
Friday 19 November, 19:30
Live on Sky Sports App
For the first time since May, Wolfsburg's women failed to win at home last night, and they lost on home soil for the first time since March 2019 as Juventus came away with a 2-0 win. It's been that sort of week for us, but we have no choice but to press on.
We'll stay in Germany, because there's a Bavarian derby to look forward to, as Augsburg take on mighty Bayern Munich.
Bayern are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, and they have won their last four league games by score-lines of 5-1, 4-0, 5-2 and 2-1. They have already won six times in the league by a margin of three goals or more, and they have scored 40 goals in just 11 top-flight matches.
Conversely, Augsburg find themselves in the bottom three, and although I think they'll avoid the drop this term, it could still be a long-hard season. They have already suffered six defeats, and four of those have been by a margin of three goals or greater. They have already lost 4-0 at home to Hoffenheim and 4-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
Even without influential midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who could miss out if a recent contact tests positive for COVID-19, Bayern should win this comfortably. Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane and Thomas Müller are all having terrific seasons, and it seems unlikely that Augsburg can contain them, especially with star defender Felix Uduokhai still on the sidelines.
There are lots of ways to play this, but I'll keep it simple and back Bayern -2.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.834/5. If Bayern win by two goals, our stake is returned, but a bigger win nets us a payout.
