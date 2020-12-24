Boxing Day Football: Our best bets from the Premier League and Championship

Tasty opener as Leicester host United

The 12:30pm top-flight starter should probably be the main course with two title hopefuls doing battle at the King Power Stadium. Second-placed Leicester are, surprisingly perhaps, the underdogs against United but Kevin Hatchard thinks those odds are correct, recommending a back of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-form, but unpredictable, side.

Point apiece at the Cottage

A pair of 3pm kick-offs follow with an improving Fulham hosting Southampton, one of the season's surprise sides so far. The Cottagers have drawn their last three while Saints come into the game off a defeat at the hands of Manchester City and it all adds up to a draw for Infogol.

Villa value

At the same time Aston Villa welcome Crystal Palace. Dean Smith's side have two games in hand on most of the division and wins in both would put them among the Champions League chasers. That is some turnaround from last season. Palace were destroyed last time out by a rampant Liverpool and Paul Robinson makes Villa a confident selection to kick off his attempt to land a Boxing Day Treble with a winner.

Arteta's last stand?

The early evening KO is a massive game for Mikel Arteta who finds his hold on the managerial reins slipping with every game at the moment. The Gunners boss is the 2.35/4 favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and must be desperate for at least a positive performance against Chelsea before a kindlier run of games. It doesn't look good, however. Arsenal are friendless in the match odds and can be backed at 4.3100/30 on the Betfair Exchange with Chelsea at near even money. Our previewer Mark O'Haire shuns the match odds in favour of the goals markets where he suspects we'll see just a couple at most.

Mark's fellow Football...Only Bettor panelist Jake Osgathorpe disagrees, however, making a Chelsea win/under 3.5 goals double his bet of the gameweek. Listen to Jake, Mark and Kevin on the weekend's fixtures in the podcast below.

Norwich to extend unbeaten run

And Mark is on Championship tipping duties with the division's live Boxing Day game which takes leaders Norwich to Watford. The Hornets have a new manager in charge and the Canaries are flying at the moment, Mark recommends a Same Game Multi based around Norwich not losing. You can back it below...

Back Norwich Double Chance and Norwich to score Over 0.5 Goals at 1.73

Blades good for a point

Another manager under pressure is Chris Wilder who has picked up just two points from 14 games in charge of Sheffield United this season. He welcomes Everton to Bramall Lane with the Toffees showing mixed form. Arsenal were beaten last time out in the league but Manchester United knocked the Merseysiders out of the League Cup on Wednesday. Both Infogol and our previewer Andy Schooler think the Blades will avoid defeat.

Finally, kicking-off at the same time, the Premier League day concludes with Manchester City at home to Newcastle. City are predictable short odds for this one at a price that many will see as ACCA fare only. Our previewer Steve Rawlings - a City fan no less - has a way of backing a modest home win at a decent price, combining two correct scores.