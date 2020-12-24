Premier League Treble: Villa can help us to an 11/2 Boxing Day winner

Palace to be seen off at Villa Park

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 GMT

Aston Villa have done most of their winning away from home so far this season, but Ross Barkley is back in training and the extra creativity he brings should be enough to help Dean Smith's side see off Crystal Palace.

The Eagles were on the end of one of the most clinical performances I can recall against Liverpool last time, and I am not concerned about their long-term prospects, despite the 7-0 defeat.

Prior to that, Palace were actually unbeaten in three, but this is a Villa team that are playing some cracking stuff this year, and 10/11 for the home win is generous.

Another defeat for Arsenal

Bet 2: Back Chelsea @ 10/11 - KO 17:30 GMT

If the Betfair Markets are anything to go by, this could be Mikel Arteta's last game in charge of Arsenal, and whether that turns out to be true or not, I can't see anything other than a ninth Premier League defeat of the season.

Chelsea travel to the Emirates having beaten an in-form West Ham to put back to back defeats behind them.

Frank Lampard doesn't always get it right with his team selection, and it will be interesting to see how long Timo Werner gets in the team if he doesn't score again soon - although he would be better suited down the middle, in my opinion. That being said, the manager has started to balance his side much better.

The Gunners have taken just two points from a possible 21 of late, and they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup during the week. Things really are bleak in the red half of North London.

No respite for the Blades

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

Everton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester United on Wednesday, but it was two late goals that beat them, and that shouldn't halt the momentum that they have built up in the league.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have won their last three matches in the Premier League, beating Everton and Leicester to nil, before seeing off Arsenal 2-1, most recently.

That is a very good level of form, and although Sheffield United ended an eight game losing run last time, it was only a draw that they achieved against Brighton.