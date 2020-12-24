Watford v Norwich: Canaries can continue high-flying form

Watford v Norwich

Saturday December 26, 19:45

Sky Sports

Watford make another managerial change

Watford have made their fifth managerial change in just over a year following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic on Saturday evening. Xisco Munoz was appointed as head coach 24 hours later, the Spaniard arriving from Georgian top-flight side Dinamo Tbilisi with a clear mandate to get the Hornets back on track following a series of disappointing results and performances.

Club captain Troy Deeney was dropped for "discipline issues" as Watford fell to a desperately poor 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield in Ivic's last outing in charge. A blunder by former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, and an Etienne Capoue own goal gifted the Terriers goals in a dismal first half for the Hornets, from which they were unable to recover.

A slight improvement after the interval failed to inspire a comeback from Ivic's outfit and the Serbian was let go later that evening. The club's CEO Scott Duxbury has since released a statement supporting Deeney, suggesting the skipper is still a major player in Watford's quest for a quick return to the Premier League. The 32-year-old could be recalled here.

Norwich extend advantage at the top

Championship leaders Norwich recorded a fifth successive victory as they outplayed Cardiff at Carrow Road, scoring either side of the half-time break to take a 2-0 win last time. Emiliano Buendia fired the hosts in front with a crisp, low strike from 20 yards and Todd Cantwell eventually scored their second with a fiercely hit effort from the edge of the box.

Canaries keeper Michael McGovern denied Cardiff captain Sean Morrison an equaliser with a spectacular one-handed save earlier in the encounter. But Norwich missed a hatful of chances before the decisive Cantwell goal 20 minutes from time. Victory takes Daniel Farke's side seven points clear of third as City look for an immediate return to the top-flight.

Farke said: "I thought it was a deserved win for us. We scored two good goals and had the chances to score a lot more. It was also a clean sheet and that was very pleasing too. If I want to criticise something, we could have scored more goals from our chances. We are pleased with our points so far and our position in the league but there is a long way to go."

Canaries in flying form

Watford did the double over Norwich during the Premier League relegation battle in 2019/20 but head-to-heads have been relatively even over the years, the Hornets returning W6-D2-L4 in league games against the Canaries since 2007. The hosts have also posted W4-D2-L1 over their past seven league meetings at Vicarage Road against Norwich.

Watford 2.6813/8 began the campaign with expectations of a title challenge but the Hornets have failed to fire for the most part. Xisco Munoz takes over a team that's struggled for consistency, but one that's tended to be rock-solid at Vicarage Road (W7-D2-L1). However, the hosts have failed to take top honours in two tussles welcoming top-six teams this term.

Norwich 2.829/5 collected only four points from their first 12 on offer (W1-D1-L2) as the Canaries took time find their range. But since October's international break, Daniel Farke's team have been in ruthless form, earning 39 points from a possible 48 (W12-D3-L1) to move into pole position for automatic promotion. On the road, City have W7-D1-L2 this term.

City to make their mark at The Vic

Dour, defensive football failed to harness the individual quality in the Watford ranks and played a part in Ivic's axing. The hope and expectation now from within Vicarage Road is that Munoz can unlock the Hornets' attacking potential.

Watford have scored in all bar one of their 10 home ties this term, although seven visitors to Hertfordshire have also managed to grab a goal and that should encourage a Norwich outfit that's notched in 18 of their 20 fixtures since demotion. The Canaries have struck at least twice in six of their most recent eight outings and arrive in fine offensive form.

Considering Norwich have already won at six top-half teams in 2020/21, it's hard to oppose the visitors here with Watford having little time on the training paddock with their new boss. Therefore, supporting Norwich Double Chance and Norwich to score Over 0.5 Goals at 1.73 on the Same Game Multi appeals in what should be a keenly-contested match-up.