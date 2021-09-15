Football Bet of the Day: Beat up on Banfield

Hosts to fail again

Banfield v Rosario Central

Wednesday 15 September, 22:45

The Bees of Barnet once again failed to sting, and a 4-2 defeat at high-flying Chesterfield gave us our second winner of the week.

We'll head to warmer climes now, because there's an intriguing game between two struggling sides in the Argentinean top flight. Banfield are up against Rosario Central, and the hosts seem too short in the Match Odds market.

Banfield have collected just nine points from ten games, and they have only won once. Goalscoring has been a massive issue - CAB have only scored multiple goals in one of their ten matches, and only rock-bottom Arsenal have scored fewer goals. At the Estadio Florencio Sola, Banfield haven't won a league game since May.

Rosario Central aren't much better off, and they are only two places higher and only have ten points. However, they have won two of their last three games, winning 4-0 against Arsenal and following that up with a 4-2 success at Central Cordoba. Last time out they pushed Boca Juniors all the way, but conceded a 90th-minute winner.

Banfield are 2.26/5 favourites to win this game, and given their form that seems too short. They only took one point from their two meetings with Rosario Central last season, and they are misfiring in attack. I'll happily back Rosario/Draw Double Chance at 1.84/5.