Football Bet of the Day: Harry's Game will end in defeat

Bees have lost their buzz

Chesterfield v Barnet

Tuesday 14 September, 19:45

Estoril's superb start to the season continued last night, as they won 2-1 at Tondela to kick off our week with a winner.

We'll head to northern England now, because Chesterfield are up against struggling Barnet in the National League, and I suspect the hosts will win comfortably.

It's been quite a slog for Barnet's Bees for some time now. They finished 22nd in the table last season, but were saved when relegation from the National League was cancelled due to the abandonment of seasons in the divisions below. However, it seems that Barnet may not be able to make good use of that reprieve, as they have taken just two points from five games. Coach Harry Kewell (yes, Champions League winner Harry Kewell) is still looking for his first win in the league.

Chesterfield have made a great start to the campaign, having finished sixth last term. They won their first three games 2-0, and have drawn the last two. Stretching back into last season, the Spireites have put together a five-match unbeaten run at the Technique Stadium, and they have won three of those games.

Barnet have already lost 5-0 to Notts County, 2-0 to Dagenham and Redbridge and 4-3 at Grimsby, and I think they could be outclassed here. I'll back the hosts -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20.