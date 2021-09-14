To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Harry's Game will end in defeat

Barnet boss Harry Kewell
Harry Kewell is struggling at Barnet

After starting with a winner in Portugal, Kev's looking for another in England's National League.

"Barnet have picked up just two points from their first five games, and they could be outclassed by a Chesterfield side that's pushing for promotion."

Back Chesterfield -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20

Bees have lost their buzz

Chesterfield v Barnet
Tuesday 14 September, 19:45

Estoril's superb start to the season continued last night, as they won 2-1 at Tondela to kick off our week with a winner.

We'll head to northern England now, because Chesterfield are up against struggling Barnet in the National League, and I suspect the hosts will win comfortably.

It's been quite a slog for Barnet's Bees for some time now. They finished 22nd in the table last season, but were saved when relegation from the National League was cancelled due to the abandonment of seasons in the divisions below. However, it seems that Barnet may not be able to make good use of that reprieve, as they have taken just two points from five games. Coach Harry Kewell (yes, Champions League winner Harry Kewell) is still looking for his first win in the league.

Chesterfield have made a great start to the campaign, having finished sixth last term. They won their first three games 2-0, and have drawn the last two. Stretching back into last season, the Spireites have put together a five-match unbeaten run at the Technique Stadium, and they have won three of those games.

Barnet have already lost 5-0 to Notts County, 2-0 to Dagenham and Redbridge and 4-3 at Grimsby, and I think they could be outclassed here. I'll back the hosts -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20.

FBOTD 2021 P/L

Points Staked: 125
Points Returned: 100.27
P/L: -24.73 points

Recommended bets

