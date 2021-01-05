Football Bet of the Day: A belter in Burgundy

Free-scoring hosts to put on a show

Auxerre v Caen

Tuesday 5 January, 19:00

We had to wait a while, but Fortuna Düsseldorf's 2-1 win over Paderborn last night got us over the 2.5 goals line within 79 minutes, so all was well that ended well.

We'll take our search for goals to France, because there's a full programme of Ligue 2 action, and I like the look of Auxerre's game against Caen.

When I was growing up and first taking an interest in European football (no black-and-white picture jokes, you lot), Auxerre were a force to be reckoned with under the wise tutelage of long-serving coach Guy Roux. Sadly, the Diplomats went down in 2012, and haven't returned to the top flight since.

This season, Auxerre are making a decent fist of pushing for promotion, and they are fourth in the table. They are chasing a fourth win in five, and at home they have won six of their last seven. They have scored 20 goals across their last seven home matches, and 11 of their 17 Ligue 2 games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Caen have had a more recent taste of Ligue 1 action, having been relegated in 2019. They are more circumspect, but their last two games have each featured five goals, and five of their last seven away matches have featured at least three goals.

I'll go for Over 2.5 Goals here at an attractive 2.166/5.