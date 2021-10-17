Football Bet of the Day: Shutouts likely in Swabia

Battle at the bottom will be dull

Augsburg v Arminia Bielefeld

Sunday 17 October, 16:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

We've had some near-misses this week, but I have to hold my hands up and admit that last night's tip in Spain was a mis-step, as Levante and Getafe played out a goalless draw. We hope for something similar this afternoon in Germany, as fellow strugglers Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld do battle.

Arminia have struggled to score goals ever since they were promoted to the top flight. They have scored just 28 times across their last 41 top-flight matches, and they simply don't have the firepower to cause teams problems at this level. Last season's brightest spark Ritsu Doan went back to parent club PSV, and he hasn't really been replaced. Fan favourite Fabian Klos has a good scoring record in the second tier, but he has only scored once in the top flight this term.

Augsburg are also failing in attack. Their most natural finisher is Alfred Finnbogason, and the Icelandic international has been plagued by injury. The Swabians have scored just three goals in seven league matches this term, and they have failed to score in two of their last four outings.

We can back No in the Both Teams To Score market here at 1.981/1, and that certainly appeals. That bet has landed in five of Augsburg's seven league games, and four of Arminia's. If you look at the 41 Bundesliga games Arminia have played since returning to the league, both teams have found the net in just 15 of them.

Alternatively you could back Under 2.0 Goals in the Goal Lines market at 2.27. That bet has landed in nine of Bielefeld's last 20 Bundesliga games.