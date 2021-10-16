Football Bet of the Day: Basement battlers to put on a show

Dodgy defences could lead to fun

Levante v Getafe

Saturday 16 October, 17:30

Live on LaLiga TV

Club Brugge did their bit for us last night, but even though Kortrijk had ten shots against the champions, none of them were on target. That meant our BTTS bet went under, so we're left playing for snookers this week.

We'll head to Spain, and a clash between strugglers Levante and Getafe. While the market predicts an incredibly dull encounter, I'm not so sure.

Getafe have really struggled without inspirational coach Jose Bordalas, who is now trying to fashion Valencia into a battle-hardened unit. Bordalas was the gritty heart of Getafe for years, and his replacement Michel didn't last long. The experienced Quique Sanchez Flores has come in to drag the team off the bottom of the table, and he inherits a side that has leaked 13 goals in eight games and claimed just one point.

Levante are only three points better off, and they haven't won in the league yet either. The Valencia-based side has also conceded 13 goals, but their 3-3 draw with Real Madrid earlier this season at least shows what they are capable of. Like Getafe, Levante have made a coaching change, jettisoning the hitherto-successful Paco Lopez in favour of Javier Pereira, who has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant.

The goal expectancy here is very low, with Over 2.5 Goals trading here at 2.89/5. We can back Over 2.0 Goals at evens on the Goal Lines market, which means we get our stake back if there are exactly two goals in the game, but get a winner if the goal tally is higher. I know that Getafe have only scored three goals so far, but they are facing a rather more obliging defence than usual, and their own defending has been poor so far.

If you look at Getafe's eight league games, five have featured at least two goals, while six of Levante's eight games have contained at least two goals.