Football Bet of the Day: Goals bless America

Hosts' attack to sparkle again

America MG v Atletico GO

Wednesday 17 November, 22:00

Frustration was piled upon frustration in Gibraltar last night, as Latvia scored three goals as we requested, but the concession of an early goal in a 3-1 win torpedoed our bet.

We grit our teeth and carry on, zooming to Brazil. In-form America Mineiro are up against struggling Atletico GO, and all we are interested in is backing the hosts to find the net on multiple occasions.

America Mineiro are in a purple patch, and securing a place in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers isn't out of the question. The Rabbit has racked up four wins in the last five games, with multiple goals in each victory. On home soil, America have won three of the last four, and have scored at least twice in all of those successes. They have scored two goals or more in five of their last seven matches at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio.

Atletico GO aren't yet safe from relegation, and they have claimed just a point from their last four league outings. On the road they have lost their last three by score-lines of 2-0, 2-0 and 4-0. You have to back to the first week of October for the last time they even scored on the road.

Given America's free-scoring nature at present, and their opponents' struggles on the road, I'll back the hosts to score over 1.5 goals at 2.111/10 on the Sportsbook.