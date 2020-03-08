Football Bet of the Day: Giant-killers to score and concede

Sunday showdown will produce goals

Alcorcon v Mirandes

Sunday 8 March, 17:15

Marcus Thuram skipped down the right flank, sent in a perfect cross...and Breel Embolo scuffed his shot horribly wide. It should have been the late goal that brought Borussia Monchengladbach level with Borussia Dortmund, but as it was, they lost 2-1 last night and took us down with them.

We can still finish the week in profit, and we'll head to Spain. Alcorcon and cup kings Mirandes are in action in the second tier, and there's every reason to think we'll see goals.

Mirandes saw their remarkable Copa del Rey adventure come to a close in midweek, as they lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad in the semi-finals. In the league, Andoni Iraola's team are 11th, four points off the playoff places.

Alcorcon are a couple of points better off, two points and a place off the top six. They draw too many games, 14 in all, and seven of their 30 games have ended 1-1.

I fancy both teams to score here, but the proliferation of 1-1 draws in Alcorcon's results list means I'll stop short of backing Over 2.5 Goals. Both clubs have seen seven of their last eight league games feature at least one goal from both teams. BTTS has landed in 17 of Alcorcon's 30 league matches, and 20 of Mirandes' 30.

