Football Bet of the Day: Back Biskra to shine

Hosts to enjoy home comforts

US Biskra v Kabylie

Monday 28 March, 15:00

There was Dutch delight for our Tobias yesterday, as Emmen's 2-1 win over Telstar gave him a win at evens to wrap up the week. We'll kick off our latest journey in Algeria, because US Biskra are up against Kabylie in the top division.

US Biskra have spent most of their history outside the top flight, but they managed to finish 14th in Ligue 1 last term, and they are currently ninth this time around. They have managed to build their season around their home form - 26 of their 33 points have been racked up at the Stade 18 Fevrier. In their last ten home games in the league, they have won seven matches, and lost just one. If you stretch back further, they have lost just two of the last 23 league games at home.

Kabylie are three points and two places better off than Biskra, and have put together a five-match unbeaten run. However, their home form is much better than their away results, and they haven't won a road match since January. In fact, they have won just three of their last 16 away games in the top flight. Across their last eight away games, they have scored just five goals.

The Match Odds market has these two rated as similar, but Biskra's excellent home record means we can back them with a bit of insurance by using the Draw No Bet market at 1.9620/21.