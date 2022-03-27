Football Bet of the Day: Emmen to torch Telstar

Emmen v SC Telstar Sunday 15:45

In the US yesterday, only one defence failed. Charlotte beat Cincinnati 2-0 to leave us one short on our goals bet.

Our shift finishes in the Netherlands. In the second of today's two Eerste Divisie games, league leaders Emmen entertain 16th-placed Telstar. We fancy the hosts to get the job done - and with a few goals along the way.

Relegated from the top flight last season, Emmen are W11-D0-L4 at De Oude Meerdijk as they chase an immediate return to the Eredivisie. Dick Lukkien's men have won 9/10 there most recently - despite conceding at least once in 5/7.

Telstar are winless in nine on the road, recently losing 3/5. However, the White Lions have scored in 7/9 and at least look capable of nicking a goal. All six of their away defeats this season have delivered at least three match goals in total (1-2, 2-3, 1-2, 0-3, 0-3, 0-3) so we will take the even money on the Sportsbook about Emmen to win a high scorer today.