Football Bet of the Day: Defences to fail in Charlotte

Charlotte v Cincinnati

Saturday 21:00

In Bucharest yesterday, Romania let us down as they lost 1-0 to Greece.

We're crossing the Atlantic today and dipping into the new MLS season for the first time. Two of the league's newer teams meet in North Carolina tonight and it could be fun watching them go at it.

Charlotte FC are fresh into the MLS this season. They lost their first three games, but last time out at Bank of America Stadium they notched a first win - beating New England Revolution 3-1. It's now Over 2.5 Goals in 3/4 for Miguel Ramirez's men.

FC Cincinnati came into the MLS in 2019. Ever since, the Orange & Blues have consistently delivered goals on the road: Over 2.5 Goals has landed on 31/48 (65%) of their away trips. Since the start of last season, the trend has firmed to 74% high scorers (14/19). This term, Pat Noonan's men have lost 5-0 in Austin then won 2-1 at Orlando City. At around even money, we'll take them to make it 3/3 high scorers this season tonight.