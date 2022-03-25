Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Bucharest

Romania v Greece

Friday 18:15

In Hungary last night, Serbia beat the hosts 1-0 to land our win bet. We're sticking with the international friendlies today...

Greece are in Bucharest to take on Romania and we fancy there could be a few goals this evening.

Since the start of 2019, both teams have scored in all seven friendlies that Greece have played. Last year, the Pirate Ship went to Belgium, Switzerland and Norway - and scored every time.

Now they're headed to Romania, where the hosts have been pretty obliging. The Tricolours have only played three friendlies since the start of 2020. They lost 1-0 in England, but their home matches have been more exciting. Late in 2020, they beat Belarus 5-3. Then last June, they lost 2-1 to Georgia. At an odds-against price, we'll take both teams to score once more today.