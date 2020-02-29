Sunday Sports Multiple: A Wolves win the headline in a 6/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Wolves to beat Tottenham at 21/10

After a rough start to 2020, Spurs had looked back on course with a run of three Premier League wins, but some of that good work was undone with last weekend's loss to Chelsea, and they lost again in midweek, to home to Leipzig, leaving them with plenty to do to progress in the Champions League.

Injuries have played a part in Tottenham's inconsistency, particularly up front, where without Harry Kane and Son Heung Min, they have struggled to offer a threat.

There are no such problems for Wolves. Wanderers are in top form, scoring three against Norwich last time and cruising through to the last sixteen of the Europa League in midweek, a game in which Nuno Espirito Santo was able to rest some key players. Wolves have only lost three of their thirteen away games this season and they look a good bet to snatch all three points and overtake Spurs on Sunday.

Bet 2: Back Bath to beat Bristol at 8/15

The latest instalment of a 130-year rivalry takes place on Sunday and the home side are favourites to see off their neighbours, having lost the reverse fixture in September.

Adding extra spice to the occasion is the fact that very little separates the sides in the Gallagher Premiership. Bristol are third in the table, but Bath are only a point behind in fifth, and both are hitting form at the right time, with perfect records from the last three rounds of domestic rugby.

The visitors form looks the stronger of the two, with wins over Northampton and Gloucester under their belt, but Bath may be able to call on reinforcements, with new signings Cameron Redpath and Rhys Webb potentially available and that may freshen them up enough to give them the edge here.

Bet 3: Back Sri Lanka to beat West Indies at 1/2

Sri Lanka sealed their three-match series against the West Indies with a thumping win on Wednesday and they can make it 3-0 in Sunday's closer.

Centuries from Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis helped the home side to post a challenging 345 and an under-strength West Indies side never looked in danger of pulling off the chase, struggling badly against the home side's wrist-spinners.

The tourists' bowling has some threat to it, and they had Sri Lanka 9/2 at one stage on Wednesday, but their batting is lightweight and West Indies backers would be better advised to wait until the Twenty20 stuff starts next week.

