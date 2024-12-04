FA Cup Winner: Liverpool and Man City 7/2 favourites after Arsenal draw Man Utd

Liverpool and Man City favourites at 7/2 4.50

Chelsea 8/1 9.00 , Spurs 11/1 12.00 and Newcastle 14/1 15.00 could challenge

The FA Cup's most successful team of all time or the holders will be going out in the third round after Arsenal drew Manchester United in the third round.

Liverpool and Manchester City 7/24.50 are the joint favourites to lift the world famous trophy at Wembley next May.

The scale of United's third round task is evident in their price of 18/119.00.

The Gunners are 8/19.00 to win the competition for a record-extending 15th time.

Chelsea, Spurs and more could be FA Cup contenders

With one of Arsenal or United going out in the third round, it makes sense that City and Liverpool are the joint favourites.

The Reds are on fire under Arne Slot this season and it would be one of the all-time shocks if they failed to get past Accrington Stanley in the third round.

Likewise, City should make light work of neighbours Salford City. The Cup may be the best chance Pep Guardiola's men have of winning a trophy this season. They were runners up last season and have won the Cup twice under the Catalan.

However, the likelihood that Liverpool and Arsenal will prioritise the league, and City's poor form, could leave the door open for another club.

Chelsea 8/19.00 are having an excellent first season under Enzo Maresca and will be confident of winning their third round tie at home to Morecambe.

Tottenham 11/112.00 manager Ange Postecoglou has pointed out that he often wins a trophy in his second season with a club. Spurs go to Tamworth in the third round.

Newcastle 14/115.00 manager Eddie Howe would love to give Magpies fans a major trophy to celebrate and show that the team are making progress under him. They won't be daunted by a home tie against Bromley.

Then there is Aston Villa 22/123.00 whose manager Unai Emery is known as a cup specialist in Spain. The Villans have been inconsistent this season but have the beating of any opponent when at their best. They face an all-Premier League tie against West Ham.

The Road to Wembley is long and full of surprises so it could be that the winner comes from outside the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Then again, the shortest price for a non-top tier team is 80/181.00 on Burnley. Last season's semi-finalists Coventry, who are now managed by Frank Lampard (a four-time FA Cup winner as a player), are 100/1101.00.

