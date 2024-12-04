English FA Cup

FA Cup Winner: Liverpool and Man City 7/2 favourites after Arsenal draw Man Utd

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
The FA Cup at Wembley Stadium
Holders Man Utd are 18/1 to retain the FA Cup after drawing Arsenal in the third round

Get the latest FA Cup winner odds after Arsenal v Manchester United emerged as the headline tie in a third round that threw up all-Premier League clashes, potential banana skins for big clubs and much more...

The FA Cup's most successful team of all time or the holders will be going out in the third round after Arsenal drew Manchester United in the third round.

Liverpool and Manchester City 7/24.50 are the joint favourites to lift the world famous trophy at Wembley next May.

The scale of United's third round task is evident in their price of 18/119.00.

The Gunners are 8/19.00 to win the competition for a record-extending 15th time.

Chelsea, Spurs and more could be FA Cup contenders

With one of Arsenal or United going out in the third round, it makes sense that City and Liverpool are the joint favourites.

The Reds are on fire under Arne Slot this season and it would be one of the all-time shocks if they failed to get past Accrington Stanley in the third round.

Likewise, City should make light work of neighbours Salford City. The Cup may be the best chance Pep Guardiola's men have of winning a trophy this season. They were runners up last season and have won the Cup twice under the Catalan.

However, the likelihood that Liverpool and Arsenal will prioritise the league, and City's poor form, could leave the door open for another club.

Chelsea 8/19.00 are having an excellent first season under Enzo Maresca and will be confident of winning their third round tie at home to Morecambe.

maresca chelsea.jpg

Tottenham 11/112.00 manager Ange Postecoglou has pointed out that he often wins a trophy in his second season with a club. Spurs go to Tamworth in the third round.

Newcastle 14/115.00 manager Eddie Howe would love to give Magpies fans a major trophy to celebrate and show that the team are making progress under him. They won't be daunted by a home tie against Bromley.

Then there is Aston Villa 22/123.00 whose manager Unai Emery is known as a cup specialist in Spain. The Villans have been inconsistent this season but have the beating of any opponent when at their best. They face an all-Premier League tie against West Ham.

The Road to Wembley is long and full of surprises so it could be that the winner comes from outside the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Then again, the shortest price for a non-top tier team is 80/181.00 on Burnley. Last season's semi-finalists Coventry, who are now managed by Frank Lampard (a four-time FA Cup winner as a player), are 100/1101.00.

We will have previews and tips for every round, as well as Opta stats and Betfair Alan Shearer's predictions. Read Betting.Betfair for FA Cup 2024/25 coverage.

FA Cup third-round draw

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County

Now read Midweek Premier League Tips: Back goals at the Cottage, plus positive results for Liverpool and Man Utd

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

