FA Cup Winner: Liverpool and Man City 7/2 favourites after Arsenal draw Man Utd
Get the latest FA Cup winner odds after Arsenal v Manchester United emerged as the headline tie in a third round that threw up all-Premier League clashes, potential banana skins for big clubs and much more...
-
Liverpool and Man City favourites at 7/24.50
-
Chelsea 8/19.00, Spurs 11/112.00 and Newcastle 14/115.00 could challenge
-
The FA Cup's most successful team of all time or the holders will be going out in the third round after Arsenal drew Manchester United in the third round.
Liverpool and Manchester City 7/24.50 are the joint favourites to lift the world famous trophy at Wembley next May.
The scale of United's third round task is evident in their price of 18/119.00.
The Gunners are 8/19.00 to win the competition for a record-extending 15th time.
Chelsea, Spurs and more could be FA Cup contenders
With one of Arsenal or United going out in the third round, it makes sense that City and Liverpool are the joint favourites.
The Reds are on fire under Arne Slot this season and it would be one of the all-time shocks if they failed to get past Accrington Stanley in the third round.
Likewise, City should make light work of neighbours Salford City. The Cup may be the best chance Pep Guardiola's men have of winning a trophy this season. They were runners up last season and have won the Cup twice under the Catalan.
However, the likelihood that Liverpool and Arsenal will prioritise the league, and City's poor form, could leave the door open for another club.
Chelsea 8/19.00 are having an excellent first season under Enzo Maresca and will be confident of winning their third round tie at home to Morecambe.
Tottenham 11/112.00 manager Ange Postecoglou has pointed out that he often wins a trophy in his second season with a club. Spurs go to Tamworth in the third round.
Newcastle 14/115.00 manager Eddie Howe would love to give Magpies fans a major trophy to celebrate and show that the team are making progress under him. They won't be daunted by a home tie against Bromley.
Then there is Aston Villa 22/123.00 whose manager Unai Emery is known as a cup specialist in Spain. The Villans have been inconsistent this season but have the beating of any opponent when at their best. They face an all-Premier League tie against West Ham.
The Road to Wembley is long and full of surprises so it could be that the winner comes from outside the upper echelons of the Premier League.
Then again, the shortest price for a non-top tier team is 80/181.00 on Burnley. Last season's semi-finalists Coventry, who are now managed by Frank Lampard (a four-time FA Cup winner as a player), are 100/1101.00.
We will have previews and tips for every round, as well as Opta stats and Betfair Alan Shearer's predictions. Read Betting.Betfair for FA Cup 2024/25 coverage.
FA Cup third-round draw
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
