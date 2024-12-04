Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 11/1 Exchange tip and 5/1 fouls bet at the Emirates
Our first midweek column of the season comes after a great weekend with both recommended bets winning at 13/102.30 and 2/13.00, so let's dig into the Premier League Opta stats once again to find an angle for each Premier League game...
-
21/103.10 Mateta finally repays our faith on Tuesday
-
Goals not backed at Goodison Park on the Exchange
-
Salah and Jackson can continue their form
-
Amad is thriving at RWB for Amorim
-
Back goals at Craven Cottage
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
The game (does not) scream goals
The Opta Stat:
"Two of Everton's last three home Premier League matches have ended goalless, as many as in their previous 54 combined at Goodison Park. The last three games at Goodison have seen just two goals scored, with both Everton and their opponents converting just 2.4% of their attempts (2/82). Indeed, Everton have kept a clean sheet in 44% of their Premier League games under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park (15/34) - the only permanent Toffees manager with a higher ratio in the competition is Joe Royle (46%, 22/48)."
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
Forest can frustrate Champions
The Opta Stat:
"Nottingham Forest are the sixth most fouled side in the Premier League this season, with their opponents picking up 3 or more cards in 12 of Forest's 13 league games. Manchester City have picked up at least two cards in five of the six matches at the Etihad this season and in eight of City's last 11 games in the Premier League."
The Betfair Bet
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Keep backing Mo
The Opta Stat:
"Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in 14 Premier League goals against Newcastle (8 goals, 6 assists), with these coming in his last 13 appearances against them. Indeed, in 20 matches in all competitions this season, Salah has scored 13 and assisted 11 goals."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Mohamed Salah to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 100/304.30
Southampton v Chelsea
Jackson could profit from error-prone Saints
The Opta Stat:
"Nicolas Jackson has been involved in eight goals in his last eight away Premier League appearances for Chelsea (6 goals, 2 assists), while he has four goals and an assist in seven games against newly promoted clubs."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Nicolas Jackson to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 11/43.75
Arsenal v Manchester United
Amad man in Diallo is proving his worth
The Opta Stat:
"Amad Diallo is one of two players to have played every minute in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, alongside Diogo Dalot. Indeed, Diallo has won five fouls in those games, and drawn two yellow cards."
The Betfair Bet:
The Opta Stat:
"Aston Villa have scored a joint-league high total (6) and 32% of their Premier League goals via headers this season. As it stands, it's their highest share of headed goals in a single top-flight campaign since 2001-02 (33% - 15/46). Indeed, only three players have created more chances than Youri Tielemans this season (32), who created four at Chelsea despite than 3-0 defeat."
The Betfair Bet:
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Backing goals at Craven Cottage
The Opta Stat:
"Fulham have conceded in each of their last 10 Premier League home games, shipping 20 goals in total in this run. Only twice have they conceded in 11 consecutively at home in the competition, doing so between March 2021/October 2022 and April 2014/December 2018. Indeed, Fulham have both scored and conceded in all six of their Premier League home games this season - in their league history, only in 1950-51 have they had a longer such run from the start of a campaign (7)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 3/14.00
Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Evanilson to cause Davies & Dragusin problems
The Opta Stat:
"Evanilson has won more fouls than any other Bournemouth player in the Premier League this season (23). Last time out against Wolves, he became the first player in Premier League history to win three penalties in a single match."
The Betfair Bet:
Tuesday's tips
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Mateta is on (our) thin ice
The Opta Stat:
"Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against newly promoted clubs for Crystal Palace, all under manager Oliver Glasner. The only Palace player to score in four in a row was Andrew Johnson in 2004-05 against fellow promoted clubs Norwich and West Brom."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Jean Phillipe Mateta to score anytime @ 21/103.10
Leicester City v West Ham United
Tomas has the engine
The Opta Stat:
"Three of West Ham's seven away Premier League goals this season have been scored by Tomas Soucek, with the Czech scoring the first and ultimately winning goal in both their away wins. Indeed, Soucek has scored more away winning goals for the Hammers than any other player in the Premier League (7)."
The Betfair Bet:
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -
(Recommended bet(s) of the week)
Stake: 23pts
Return: 60.55
P/L: +37.55
ROI: +163%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 127pts
Return: 143.56
P/L: +16.56
ROI: +13%
Now read more of today's best tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup Day One Tipsheet: Pick 13/5 PSG to kick-off with Atletico win
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Turn to Olise in CWC mis-match
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt