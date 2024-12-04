Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 11/1 Exchange tip and 5/1 fouls bet at the Emirates

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers The game (does not) scream goals The Opta Stat: "Two of Everton's last three home Premier League matches have ended goalless, as many as in their previous 54 combined at Goodison Park. The last three games at Goodison have seen just two goals scored, with both Everton and their opponents converting just 2.4% of their attempts (2/82). Indeed, Everton have kept a clean sheet in 44% of their Premier League games under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park (15/34) - the only permanent Toffees manager with a higher ratio in the competition is Joe Royle (46%, 22/48)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back 0-0 correct score EXC 12.0 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest Forest can frustrate Champions

The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest are the sixth most fouled side in the Premier League this season, with their opponents picking up 3 or more cards in 12 of Forest's 13 league games. Manchester City have picked up at least two cards in five of the six matches at the Etihad this season and in eight of City's last 11 games in the Premier League." The Betfair Bet Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Man City cards @ 27/10 SBK 27/10

Newcastle United v Liverpool Keep backing Mo The Opta Stat: "Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in 14 Premier League goals against Newcastle (8 goals, 6 assists), with these coming in his last 13 appearances against them. Indeed, in 20 matches in all competitions this season, Salah has scored 13 and assisted 11 goals." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 100/304.30

Southampton v Chelsea Jackson could profit from error-prone Saints The Opta Stat: "Nicolas Jackson has been involved in eight goals in his last eight away Premier League appearances for Chelsea (6 goals, 2 assists), while he has four goals and an assist in seven games against newly promoted clubs." The Betfair Bet: Back Nicolas Jackson to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 11/43.75

Arsenal v Manchester United Amad man in Diallo is proving his worth The Opta Stat: "Amad Diallo is one of two players to have played every minute in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, alongside Diogo Dalot. Indeed, Diallo has won five fouls in those games, and drawn two yellow cards." The Betfair Bet: Back Amad Diallo to be fouled 3 or more times @ 5/16.00

Aston Villa v Brentford Still content on backing Tielemans

The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have scored a joint-league high total (6) and 32% of their Premier League goals via headers this season. As it stands, it's their highest share of headed goals in a single top-flight campaign since 2001-02 (33% - 15/46). Indeed, only three players have created more chances than Youri Tielemans this season (32), who created four at Chelsea despite than 3-0 defeat." The Betfair Bet: Back Youri Tielemans to assist anytime @ 11/26.50

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion Backing goals at Craven Cottage The Opta Stat: "Fulham have conceded in each of their last 10 Premier League home games, shipping 20 goals in total in this run. Only twice have they conceded in 11 consecutively at home in the competition, doing so between March 2021/October 2022 and April 2014/December 2018. Indeed, Fulham have both scored and conceded in all six of their Premier League home games this season - in their league history, only in 1950-51 have they had a longer such run from the start of a campaign (7)." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 3/14.00 Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur Evanilson to cause Davies & Dragusin problems The Opta Stat: "Evanilson has won more fouls than any other Bournemouth player in the Premier League this season (23). Last time out against Wolves, he became the first player in Premier League history to win three penalties in a single match." The Betfair Bet: Back Evanilson to be fouled 3 or more times @ 23/103.30