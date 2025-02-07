Man Utd v Leicester: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Vardy to out-shoot Fernandes

Betfair Football Superboost

League One outfit Leyton Orient host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, and the bad news for the underdogs is that the champions of England have scored at least three goals in each of their last five FA Cup ties against non-Premier League teams.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted Man City's price to score at least three goals on Saturday from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to Score 3+ Goals v Leyton Orient on Saturday SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Man Utd v Leicester

Friday 07 February, 20:00

Live on ITV 1, ITVX, STV & UTV

Match Ups - Vardy to have more SoT than Fernandes

Manchester United's poor home form shows not sign of abating, as their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend shows, and as Dave Tindall explains in his preview of the Red Devils FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester.

United beat Leicester 5-2 at Old Trafford in the League Cup, and 3-0 in the Premier League, so Reds fans have reason to believe that their struggling team will defeat Ruud van Nistelrooy's men on Friday. But nothing is guaranteed and that win over Leicester came before Ruben Amorim and his stubborn 3-4-3 had arrived at the club. Van Nistelrooy was, of course, then the United caretaker manager.

Key to United's problems under Amorim have been their lack of fluency and cutting edge in attack. Bruno Fernandes has been deployed in a deeper midfield position recently which is baffling as the Portuguese is too lightweight for the position, a rash tackler and unable to get forward into the positions where he is most dangerous.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 8 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd English Premier League 9 Jamie Vardy Leicester Fernandes Vardy Appearances 36 35 Goals 8 9 Shots 96 58 Shots on target 29 26 Assists 10 4 Chances created 91 19 Passes 2020 371 Fouls 32 26 Fouls won 40 23 Yellow cards 4 5 Red cards 2 0 Powered by

One man who always gets forward is Jamie Vardy who is still the talisman for a club that have progressed from seven of their last eight FA Cup fourth round ties. At 38, he is playing with abandon and desire, as if aware that their won't be too many more opportunities for him to perform on the biggest stages.

Under the Old Trafford lights on Friday night, Vardy is sure to give everything in a match which Leicester may relish as a break from their relegation worries. He has had two fewer shots than Fernandes this season, as the table above shows, but he has also played a game fewer.

With all this in mind, 4/71.57 on the United captain having more shots on target than the Leicester man is skinny. The 16/54.20 on Vardy working the keeper more often than Fernandes, on the other hand, looks generous and a potentially profitable start to the weekend.