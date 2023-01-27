</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-10-1-bet-builder-in-man-city-v-arsenal-250123-1015.html">FA Cup Big Match Focus: How to back a 10/1 bet builder in Man City v Arsenal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-fa-cup-tips-city-to-maintain-home-run-250123-1063.html">Man City v Arsenal FA Cup Tips: City to maintain home run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/january-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-221222-204.html">January Transfer Blog LIVE: Arsenal 9/1 to sign Caicedo after bid</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-drasher-is-tony-calvins-most-confident-bet-of-the-day-270123-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Drasher is Tony Calvin's most confident bet of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-saturday-racing-tips-soir-and-blenkinsop-to-enjoy-stamina-tests-270123-288.html">Kevin Blake's Saturday Racing Tips: Soir and Blenkinsop to enjoy stamina tests</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-course-winner-to-break-chasing-duck-at-huntingdon-270123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies course winner to break chasing duck at Huntingdon</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/gulf-giants-v-mi-emirates-ilt20-tips-giants-big-if-they-chase-260123-194.html">Gulf Giants v Mumbai Emirates ILT20 Tips: Giants big if they chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/south-africa-v-england-first-odi-tips-hosts-have-edge-batting-first-260123-194.html">South Africa v England First ODI Tips: Hosts have edge batting first</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-new-zealand-first-t20-tips-yadav-and-phillips-a-relaible-pair-250123-194.html">India v New Zealand First T20 Tips: Yadav and Phillips a reliable pair</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump resumes favouritism for 2024 GOP nomination</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-labour-odds-on-as-zahawi-tax-row-hits-sunak-250123-204.html">Next General Election: Labour odds-on as Zahawi tax row hits Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-tsitsipas-heavy-favourites-to-meet-in-final-260123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Tsitsipas heavy favourites to meet in final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-semi-final-tips-azarenka-looking-big-priced-to-make-final-250123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Semi-Final Tips: Azarenka looking big-priced to make final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-quarter-final-tips-shelton-shouldnt-be-ruled-out-against-countryman-paul-240123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Shelton shouldn't be ruled out against countryman Paul</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Taylor Montgomery the favourite at the Farmers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/dubai-desert-classic-first-round-leader-tips-make-it-macintyre-240123-719.html">Dubai Desert Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Make it MacIntyre</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-bets-for-farmers-insurance-open-and-dubai-desert-classic-230123-204.html">Golf Tips: Bets for Farmers Insurance Open and Dubai Desert Classic</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-overtake-kansas-as-favourites-230123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-tips-divisional-round-tips-bets-for-all-four-games-180123-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Stick with San Fran with home advantage to be huge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-11-4-ahead-of-divisional-round-play-offs-170123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City 11/4 ahead of Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Man City v Arsenal and more</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-27">27 January 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Man City v Arsenal and more", "name": "Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Man City v Arsenal and more", "description": "Get our experts' best bets for Friday's football as the FA Cup fourth round begins with Manchester City v Arsenal...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/friday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/friday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-27T12:15:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-27T12:15:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets for Friday's football as the FA Cup fourth round begins with Manchester City v Arsenal... City backed to beat Arsenal Mahrez to strike in 10/1 Bet Builder Kevin Hatchard's Friday night Bundesliga bet Back goals in La Liga clash Man City v Arsenal FA Cup Tips: City to maintain home run Man City [1.81] v Arsenal [4.5], the Draw [4.3]20:00Live on ITV 1 Paul Higham says: "Man City are 8/11 favourites naturally enough with Arsenal at 10/3 but likely to have a fair amount of support, especially if the team sheets come out and they have made fewer changes than City. "The draw is priced up at 3/1 but neither team wants that result so expect both of them to really go for the win with replays still in operation in this fourth round. "City's last nine home FA Cup goals have seen plenty of goals, 40 of them in fact, and 10 of Arsenal's last 11 fourth round FA Cup ties have produced over 2.5 goals. "Over 2.5 goals is 13/20 here and worth including in your Bet Builder selections, as is both teams to score at 6/10 - both short prices but given how both sides have and will play this one then it looks a pretty safe bet. "Man City to win and both teams to score at 11/5 would be the pick of the outrights, as Guardiola will really want to win this one to try and shake Arsenal's confidence in the league and you always fancy City at home." Paul's bet: Back Man City &amp; both teams to score @ [3.2] Man City v Arsenal: How to back hosts in 10/1 bet builder Tom Victor says: "Arsenal lost their last cup meeting with Premier League opponents at this stage of the competition, with a Gabriel own goal handing Southampton victory in January 2021.The Gunners were also felled by Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - last season. "That recent history, combined with City's daunting cup form, points to a home win. Arsenal have been far more consistent in front of goal, scoring in all but one of their games this term, but the hosts may well have too much for them. "City haven't been the fastest of starters in 2023, with their earliest goal outside that third round win coming in the 40th minute on Sunday. With that in mind, we have our eye on a bet builder comprised of draw HT/city FT, with Mahrez scoring any time, at 11.20. Tom's Bet Builder: Draw HT/City FT &amp; Mahrez anytime scorer @ [11.2] RB Leipzig v Stuttgart: Bulls to keep stampeding RB Leipzig [1.48] v Stuttgart [7.6], the Draw [5.0]19:30Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Kevin Hatchard says: "These are exciting times for fans of RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen have moved to within four points of top spot, and they came out of last weekend's clash with Bayern unscathed in a 1-1 draw. Since Marco Rose took charge, Leipzig have won eight of their nine competitive home matches, and in midweek they hammered rock-bottom Schalke 6-1. "Stuttgart have drawn both of their games since experienced firefighter Bruno Labbadia took charge, and star striker Serhou Guirassy is in form, having found the net in six of his last ten competitive games. However, there is a naivety in the way Stuttgart defend, and they lost this fixture 4-0 last season. I'll happily use the Sportsbook to back Leipzig to win and Over 2.5 Goals here at evens." Kevin's bet: RB Leipzig and Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.0] Almeria v Espanyol: Goals in La Liga Almeria [2.56] v Espanylo [3.25], the Draw [3.2]19:30Live on LaLiga TV Tobias Gourlay says: "We head to Spain today for the Friday-night La Liga game between 14th-placed Almeria and 13th-placed Espanyol. The hosts are slight favourites but we like the price on both teams to get on the score-sheet. "At one end of the pitch, Almeria have conceded on 8/9 Liga appearances at Power House Stadium since returning to the top flight last summer. Meanwhile, Espanyol are a robust W2-D5-L2 on the road, having found the back of the net on 8/9 road trips so far. "At the other end, Almeria have scored themselves in 7/9 - only top-eight sides Sociedad and Osasuna have stopped them. Espanyol have conceded in 8/9 on the road. With BTTS landing in 6/9 at the Power House and also in 7/9 Espanyol away days, we'll take it to come home again tonight at around even money." Tobias's bet: Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.96] Friday Football Tips: Back a tight tussle Paul Higham says: "Espanyol are in good form and unbeaten in their last four away days including trips to local rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. "They could be a nice bet then at 2/1 to win here, with Almeria 6/4 favourites and the draw, which could be the sneaky good play, at 9/4. As this could be quite a tight one - Almeria's last three home games have gone under 2.5 goals along with four of Espanyol's last five. "Ten of Espanyol's games have also been level at half-time so we'll add that to the unders for the basis of our Bet Builder, before taking a look at cards." Paul's bet: Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals &amp; over 3.5 home cards @ [9.5] ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep%20Guardiola%20and%20Mikel%20Arteta.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Pep Guardiola and Mikel Areta"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Guardiola and Arteta meet in the FA Cup on Friday night</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208533384" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.208533384","entry_title":"Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Man City v Arsenal and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208533384">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Friday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Man%20City%20v%20Arsenal%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html&text=Friday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Man%20City%20v%20Arsenal%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get our experts' best bets for Friday's football as the FA Cup fourth round begins with Manchester City v Arsenal...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785"><strong>City backed to beat Arsenal</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785"><strong>Mahrez to strike in 10/1 Bet Builder</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208847629"><strong>Kevin Hatchard's Friday night Bundesliga bet</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208727202"><strong>Back goals in La Liga clash</strong></a></h3> </li> <p></p><hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-fa-cup-tips-city-to-maintain-home-run-250123-1063.html">Man City v Arsenal FA Cup Tips: City to maintain home run</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-betting-32019785"><strong>Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> v Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on ITV 1</strong></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says: </strong>"<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Man City are 8/11 favourites</a><span> </span>naturally enough with<span> </span><strong>Arsenal at 10/3</strong><span> </span>but likely to have a fair amount of support, especially if the team sheets come out and they have made fewer changes than City.</p><div class="entry_body__widgets">"<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The draw is priced up at 3/1</a><span> </span>but neither team wants that result so expect both of them to really go for the win with replays still in operation in this fourth round.</div><p></p><p>"City's last nine home FA Cup goals have seen plenty of goals, 40 of them in fact, and<span> </span><strong>10 of Arsenal's last 11 fourth round FA Cup ties</strong><span> </span>have produced<span> </span><strong>over 2.5 goals.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">"Over 2.5 goals is 13/20</a><span> </span>here and worth including in your Bet Builder selections, as is both teams to score at 6/10 - both short prices but given how both sides have and will play this one then it looks a pretty safe bet.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">"Man City to win and both teams to score at 11/5</a><span> </span>would be the pick of the outrights, as Guardiola will really want to win this one to try and shake Arsenal's confidence in the league and<span> </span><strong>you always fancy City at home."</strong><strong></strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Paul's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Man City & both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-10-1-bet-builder-in-man-city-v-arsenal-250123-1015.html"><strong>Man City v Arsenal: </strong>How to back hosts in 10/1 bet builder</a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Tom Victor says: </strong>"<span>Arsenal </span><strong>lost their last cup meeting with Premier League</strong><span> opponents at this stage of the competition, with a Gabriel own goal handing Southampton victory in January 2021.The Gunners were also felled by Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - last season.</span></p><p><span>"</span>That recent history, combined with City's daunting cup form, points to a home win. Arsenal have been far more consistent in front of goal,<span> </span><strong>scoring in all but one of their games this term</strong>, but the hosts may well have too much for them.</p><p><img alt="mahrez-man-city.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/mahrez-man-city.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"City haven't been the fastest of starters in 2023, with their earliest goal outside that third round win coming in the 40th minute on Sunday. With that in mind, we have our eye on a bet builder comprised of<span> </span><strong>draw HT/city FT, with Mahrez scoring any time</strong>, at 11.20.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Tom's Bet Builder: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785"><span>Draw HT/City FT & Mahrez anytime scorer @ 11.2</span></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bayern-munich-v-eintracht-frankfurt-tips---mayhem-in-munich-260123-140.html"><strong>RB Leipzig v Stuttgart: Bulls to keep stampeding</strong></a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-stuttgart/32038955" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RB Leipzig <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> v Stuttgart <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></strong><br><strong>19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says: </strong>"These are exciting times for fans of RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen have moved to within four points of top spot, and they came out of last weekend's clash with Bayern unscathed in a 1-1 draw. Since<span> </span><strong>Marco Rose</strong><span> </span>took charge, Leipzig have won eight of their nine competitive home matches, and in midweek they hammered rock-bottom Schalke 6-1.</p><p>"Stuttgart have drawn both of their games since experienced firefighter<span> </span><strong>Bruno Labbadia</strong><span> </span>took charge, and star striker Serhou Guirassy is in form, having found the net in six of his last ten competitive games. However, there is a naivety in the way Stuttgart defend, and they lost this fixture 4-0 last season. I'll happily use the<span> </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-stuttgart/32038955" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sportsbook</a></strong><span> </span>to back Leipzig to win and Over 2.5 Goals here at evens."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-stuttgart/32038955" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RB Leipzig and Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h1 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-espanyol-to-entertain-in-spain-270123-155.html">Almeria v Espanyol: Goals in La Liga</a></h1><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208727202">Almeria <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> v Espanylo <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a><br>19:30<br>Live on LaLiga TV</strong></p><p><strong>Tobias Gourlay says:</strong> "We head to<span> </span><strong>Spain</strong><span> </span>today for the Friday-night<span> </span><strong>La Liga</strong><span> </span>game between 14th-placed Almeria and 13th-placed Espanyol. The hosts are slight favourites but we like the price on both teams to get on the score-sheet.</p><p>"At one end of the pitch, Almeria have conceded on 8/9 Liga appearances at<span> </span><strong>Power House Stadium</strong><span> </span>since returning to the top flight last summer. Meanwhile, Espanyol are a robust W2-D5-L2 on the road, having found the back of the net on 8/9 road trips so far.</p><p>"At the other end, Almeria have scored themselves in 7/9 - only top-eight sides Sociedad and Osasuna have stopped them. Espanyol have conceded in 8/9 on the road. With<span> </span><strong>BTTS</strong><span> </span>landing in 6/9 at the Power House and also in 7/9 Espanyol away days, we'll take it to come home again tonight at around even money."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Tobias's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208727201" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Both Teams To Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/friday-football-tips-back-a-tight-tussle-between-almeria-espanyol-260123-1063.html">Friday Football Tips: Back a tight tussle</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says:</strong> "<strong>Espanyol are in good form<span> </span></strong>and unbeaten in their last four away days including trips to local rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.</p><p>"They could be a nice bet then at 2/1 to win here, with<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/almeria-v-espanyol/32031899?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Almeria 6/4 favourites</a><span> </span>and the draw, which could be<span> </span><strong>the sneaky good play, at 9/4. </strong>As this could be quite a tight one -<strong><span> </span>Almeria's last three home games have gone under 2.5 goals<span> </span></strong>along with four of Espanyol's last five.</p><p>"Ten of Espanyol's games have also been level at half-time so we'll add that to the unders for<span> </span><strong>the basis of our Bet Builder</strong>, before taking a look at cards."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Paul's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/almeria-v-espanyol/32031899?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals & over 3.5 home cards @ <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.208533384" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English FA Cup: Man City v Arsenal (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 27 January, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man City</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.208533384" data-price="1.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47999">1.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.208533384" data-price="1.81" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47999">1.81</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arsenal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.208533384" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1096">4.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.208533384" data-price="4.9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1096">4.9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.208533384" data-price="4.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">4.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.208533384" data-price="4.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">4.2</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html%23gobet-1.208533384">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html%23gobet-1.208533384">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208533384" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English FA Cup","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.208533384","entry_title":"Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Man City v Arsenal and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.208533384">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Friday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Man%20City%20v%20Arsenal%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffa-cup%2Ffriday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-man-city-v-arsenal-and-more-260123-204.html&text=Friday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Man%20City%20v%20Arsenal%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-tips-play-it-cool-at-rodney-parade-with-a-sunday-second-round-shock-251122-134.html">FA Cup Tips: Play it cool at Rodney Parade with a Sunday second round shock</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Scott Brown press 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Scott%20Brown%20press%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-second-round-tips-back-derby-class-to-tell-251122-629.html">FA Cup Second Round Tips: Back Derby class to tell</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Paul Warne pre season 3 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Paul%20Warne%20pre%20season%203%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-92-boost-featuring-the-fa-cup-161122-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/2 boost featuring the FA Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GrantMcCann_Peterborough.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/GrantMcCann_Peterborough.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-fa-cup-predictions-spurs-liverpool-united-all-to-win-but-shock-for-hammers-270123-1183.html">Patrice Evra FA Cup Predictions: Spurs, Liverpool, United all to win but shock for Hammers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair_Patrice_Evra_sitting_laughing_1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Betfair_Patrice_Evra_sitting_laughing_1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-arsenal-v-man-utd-will-serve-up-goals-190123-1183.html">Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Arsenal v Man Utd will serve up goals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Patrice Evra black United kit 2007 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Patrice%20Evra%20black%20United%20kit%202007%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-md-20-predictions-uniteds-counter-attack-to-help-avoid-defeat-against-gunners-190123-1183.html">Patrice Evra MD 20 Predictions: United's counter-attack to help avoid defeat at Arsenal</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">More English FA Cup</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class="active "> English FA Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1674820958" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
English FA Cup
Friday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Man City v Arsenal and more
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket