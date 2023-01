Man City 1.814/5 v Arsenal 4.57/2, the Draw 4.3100/30

20:00

Live on ITV 1

Paul Higham says: "Man City are 8/11 favourites naturally enough with Arsenal at 10/3 but likely to have a fair amount of support, especially if the team sheets come out and they have made fewer changes than City.

The draw is priced up at 3/1 but neither team wants that result so expect both of them to really go for the win with replays still in operation in this fourth round.

"City's last nine home FA Cup goals have seen plenty of goals, 40 of them in fact, and 10 of Arsenal's last 11 fourth round FA Cup ties have produced over 2.5 goals.

"Over 2.5 goals is 13/20 here and worth including in your Bet Builder selections, as is both teams to score at 6/10 - both short prices but given how both sides have and will play this one then it looks a pretty safe bet.

"Man City to win and both teams to score at 11/5 would be the pick of the outrights, as Guardiola will really want to win this one to try and shake Arsenal's confidence in the league and you always fancy City at home."

Tom Victor says: "Arsenal lost their last cup meeting with Premier League opponents at this stage of the competition, with a Gabriel own goal handing Southampton victory in January 2021.The Gunners were also felled by Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - last season.

"That recent history, combined with City's daunting cup form, points to a home win. Arsenal have been far more consistent in front of goal, scoring in all but one of their games this term, but the hosts may well have too much for them.

"City haven't been the fastest of starters in 2023, with their earliest goal outside that third round win coming in the 40th minute on Sunday. With that in mind, we have our eye on a bet builder comprised of draw HT/city FT, with Mahrez scoring any time, at 11.20.

RB Leipzig 1.4840/85 v Stuttgart 7.613/2, the Draw 5.04/1

19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "These are exciting times for fans of RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen have moved to within four points of top spot, and they came out of last weekend's clash with Bayern unscathed in a 1-1 draw. Since Marco Rose took charge, Leipzig have won eight of their nine competitive home matches, and in midweek they hammered rock-bottom Schalke 6-1.

"Stuttgart have drawn both of their games since experienced firefighter Bruno Labbadia took charge, and star striker Serhou Guirassy is in form, having found the net in six of his last ten competitive games. However, there is a naivety in the way Stuttgart defend, and they lost this fixture 4-0 last season. I'll happily use the Sportsbook to back Leipzig to win and Over 2.5 Goals here at evens."

Almeria 2.568/5 v Espanylo 3.259/4, the Draw 3.211/5

19:30

Live on LaLiga TV

Tobias Gourlay says: "We head to Spain today for the Friday-night La Liga game between 14th-placed Almeria and 13th-placed Espanyol. The hosts are slight favourites but we like the price on both teams to get on the score-sheet.

"At one end of the pitch, Almeria have conceded on 8/9 Liga appearances at Power House Stadium since returning to the top flight last summer. Meanwhile, Espanyol are a robust W2-D5-L2 on the road, having found the back of the net on 8/9 road trips so far.

"At the other end, Almeria have scored themselves in 7/9 - only top-eight sides Sociedad and Osasuna have stopped them. Espanyol have conceded in 8/9 on the road. With BTTS landing in 6/9 at the Power House and also in 7/9 Espanyol away days, we'll take it to come home again tonight at around even money."

Paul Higham says: "Espanyol are in good form and unbeaten in their last four away days including trips to local rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"They could be a nice bet then at 2/1 to win here, with Almeria 6/4 favourites and the draw, which could be the sneaky good play, at 9/4. As this could be quite a tight one - Almeria's last three home games have gone under 2.5 goals along with four of Espanyol's last five.

"Ten of Espanyol's games have also been level at half-time so we'll add that to the unders for the basis of our Bet Builder, before taking a look at cards."