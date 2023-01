Man City have won last nine home FA Cup ties, scoring 40

Arsenal have beaten City in last four FA Cup meetings

City back in business

Surprise, surprise, after the world was ending after two defeats, Man City came from behind to beat Tottenham before smashing Wolves to get back on track ahead of this huge FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

It could be a chance for two Premier League title rivals to size each other up ahead of a league meeting at the Emirates in a couple of weeks, but both sides will likely make a few changes.

Pep Guardiola likes to take the cups seriously though, and with just over a week until their next league game against Spurs then the City boss can go as strong as he feels he needs in terms of selection.

And their FA Cup form at home is, as you'd expect, pretty impressive with nine straight wins all coming with at least three goals scored - while Guardiola has also won 13 of 16 games against the Gunners.

Arteta's Arsenal hoping to make a statement

I think it's fair to call Mikel Arteta a Guardiola disciple in terms of coaching, with the former City assistant getting his Arsenal side playing superbly when stretching out a five-point lead in the title race.

Now comes the chance to send a message that they are in fact the real deal, having not yet played the champions this season, although Arsenal will likely make a few changes here and there too despite also have a week until their next game.

And in this competition they've got a great record against City having beaten them in their last four FA Cup meetings - each time going on to make the final and lifting the trophy three times, most recently in 2020.

Selection-wise, Arteta might give a start to Emile Smith Rowe on his return to injury while Leandro Trossard could get his full debut after his move from Brighton.

City still favourites after strong home run

Man City are 8/11 favourites naturally enough with Arsenal at 10/3 but likely to have a fair amount of support, especially if the team sheets come out and they have made fewer changes than City.

The draw is priced up at 3/1 but neither team wants that result so expect both of them to really go for the win with replays still in operation in this fourth round.

As mentioned, City's last nine home FA Cup goals have seen plenty of goals, 40 of them in fact, and 10 of Arsenal's last 11 fourth round FA Cup ties have produced over 2.5 goals.

Over 2.5 goals is 13/20 here and worth including in your Bet Builder selections, as is both teams to score at 6/10 - both short prices but given how both sides have and will play this one then it looks a pretty safe bet.

Man City to win and both teams to score at 11/5 would be the pick of the outrights, as Guardiola will really want to win this one to try and shake Arsenal's confidence in the league and you always fancy City at home.

Use Alvarez & Mahrez in player Bet Builders

Bukayo Saka has been unstoppable of late and if he plays the 15/8 on him to score or assist is well worth backing, either as a single or including in Bet Builders.

Eddie Nketiah has also been excellent since the World Cup break with goals in four of his six games, and he's the top threat for Arsenal as an 11/4 chance as anytime scorer.

I'm not too sure if Erling Haaland will start, but Julian Alvarez certainly should and is 6/4 to score anytime - the same price as he is for 2+ shots on target which may be a better shout.

Riyad Mahrez has been the main man of late, scoring twice in both of his last two games at the Etihad - he's 10/1 to make that three in a row.

Mahrez is 15/8 to score anytime and 10/11 in the goal or assist market and if he gets a start then he's certainly the hot hand you need to stick with.