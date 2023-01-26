</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Man City v Arsenal FA Cup Tips: City to maintain home run Paul Higham
27 January 2023
2 min read "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/e50ce5d4463f0d5e376269382ce0a7d9ee09cf0d.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham is backing Pep Guardiola's cup pedigree to help Man City beat Arsenal in their FA Cup fourth round tie at the Etihad... Man City have won last nine home FA Cup ties, scoring 40 Arsenal have beaten City in last four FA Cup meetings Mahrez &amp; Alvarez star in 9/1 Bet Builder Bet £5 on a Bet Builder on this game &amp; get a free £5 Bet Builder City back in business Surprise, surprise, after the world was ending after two defeats, Man City came from behind to beat Tottenham before smashing Wolves to get back on track ahead of this huge FA Cup clash with Arsenal. It could be a chance for two Premier League title rivals to size each other up ahead of a league meeting at the Emirates in a couple of weeks, but both sides will likely make a few changes. Pep Guardiola likes to take the cups seriously though, and with just over a week until their next league game against Spurs then the City boss can go as strong as he feels he needs in terms of selection. And their FA Cup form at home is, as you'd expect, pretty impressive with nine straight wins all coming with at least three goals scored - while Guardiola has also won 13 of 16 games against the Gunners. Arteta's Arsenal hoping to make a statement I think it's fair to call Mikel Arteta a Guardiola disciple in terms of coaching, with the former City assistant getting his Arsenal side playing superbly when stretching out a five-point lead in the title race. Now comes the chance to send a message that they are in fact the real deal, having not yet played the champions this season, although Arsenal will likely make a few changes here and there too despite also have a week until their next game. And in this competition they've got a great record against City having beaten them in their last four FA Cup meetings - each time going on to make the final and lifting the trophy three times, most recently in 2020. Selection-wise, Arteta might give a start to Emile Smith Rowe on his return to injury while Leandro Trossard could get his full debut after his move from Brighton. City still favourites after strong home run Man City are 8/11 favourites naturally enough with Arsenal at 10/3 but likely to have a fair amount of support, especially if the team sheets come out and they have made fewer changes than City. The draw is priced up at 3/1 but neither team wants that result so expect both of them to really go for the win with replays still in operation in this fourth round. As mentioned, City's last nine home FA Cup goals have seen plenty of goals, 40 of them in fact, and 10 of Arsenal's last 11 fourth round FA Cup ties have produced over 2.5 goals. Over 2.5 goals is 13/20 here and worth including in your Bet Builder selections, as is both teams to score at 6/10 - both short prices but given how both sides have and will play this one then it looks a pretty safe bet. Man City to win and both teams to score at 11/5 would be the pick of the outrights, as Guardiola will really want to win this one to try and shake Arsenal's confidence in the league and you always fancy City at home. Use Alvarez &amp; Mahrez in player Bet Builders Bukayo Saka has been unstoppable of late and if he plays the 15/8 on him to score or assist is well worth backing, either as a single or including in Bet Builders. Eddie Nketiah has also been excellent since the World Cup break with goals in four of his six games, and he's the top threat for Arsenal as an 11/4 chance as anytime scorer. I'm not too sure if Erling Haaland will start, but Julian Alvarez certainly should and is 6/4 to score anytime - the same price as he is for 2+ shots on target which may be a better shout. Riyad Mahrez has been the main man of late, scoring twice in both of his last two games at the Etihad - he's 10/1 to make that three in a row. Mahrez is 15/8 to score anytime and 10/11 in the goal or assist market and if he gets a start then he's certainly the hot hand you need to stick with. Bet £5 get £5 on the Man City v Arsenal Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on Man City v Arsenal, so how about trying the below wager? Pep Guardiola is looking for yet another FA Cup home win help Man City beat Arsenal in their FA Cup fourth round tie at the Etihad...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Man City have won last nine home FA Cup ties, scoring 40</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Arsenal have beaten City in last four FA Cup meetings</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Mahrez & Alvarez star in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">9/1 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bet £5 on a Bet Builder on this game & <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">get a free £5 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>City back in business</h2><p></p><p>Surprise, surprise, after the world was ending after two defeats, <strong>Man City</strong> came from behind to beat Tottenham before smashing Wolves to get back on track ahead of this huge <strong>FA Cup clash with Arsenal.</strong></p><p>It could be a chance for <strong>two Premier League title rivals to size each other up</strong> ahead of a league meeting at the Emirates in a couple of weeks, but both sides will likely make a few changes.</p><p><strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> likes to take the cups seriously though, and with just over a week until their next league game against Spurs then the <strong>City boss can go as strong as he feels he needs in terms of selection.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>And their FA Cup form at home is, as you'd expect, pretty impressive with <strong>nine straight wins all coming with at least three goals scored</strong> - while Guardiola has also won 13 of 16 games against the Gunners.</p> </blockquote><h2>Arteta's Arsenal hoping to make a statement</h2><p></p><p>I think it's fair to call <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong> a Guardiola disciple in terms of coaching, with the former City assistant getting his Arsenal side playing superbly when stretching out a five-point lead in the title race.</p><p><img alt="Arteta.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/687561fe1e6303cd66798fd2923f62b8331f6628.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Now comes the chance to send a message that they are in fact the real deal, having not yet played the champions this season, although <strong>Arsenal will likely make a few changes here and there</strong> too despite also have a week until their next game.<a href="https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1617583076791418898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"></a></p><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>And in this competition they've got a great record against <strong>City having beaten them in their last four FA Cup meetings</strong> - each time going on to make the final and lifting the trophy three times, most recently in 2020.</p><p>Selection-wise, Arteta might give a start to <strong>Emile Smith Rowe </strong>on his return to injury while <strong>Leandro Trossard</strong> could get his full debut after his move from Brighton.</p><h2>City still favourites after strong home run</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">Man City are 8/11 favourites</a> naturally enough with <strong>Arsenal at 10/3</strong> but likely to have a fair amount of support, especially if the team sheets come out and they have made fewer changes than City.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">The draw is priced up at 3/1</a> but neither team wants that result so expect both of them to really go for the win with replays still in operation in this fourth round.</p><blockquote> <p>As mentioned, City's last nine home FA Cup goals have seen plenty of goals, 40 of them in fact, and <strong>10 of Arsenal's last 11 fourth round FA Cup ties</strong> have produced <strong>over 2.5 goals.</strong></p> </blockquote><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">Over 2.5 goals is 13/20</a> here and worth including in your Bet Builder selections, as is both teams to score at 6/10 - both short prices but given how both sides have and will play this one then it looks a pretty safe bet.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">Man City to win and both teams to score at 11/5</a> would be the pick of the outrights, as Guardiola will really want to win this one to try and shake Arsenal's confidence in the league and <strong>you always fancy City at home.</strong></p><h2>Use Alvarez & Mahrez in player Bet Builders</h2><p></p><p><strong><img alt="mahrez-man-city.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/mahrez-man-city.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p><strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> has been unstoppable of late and if he plays the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">15/8 on him to score or assist</a> is well worth backing, either as a single or including in Bet Builders.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Eddie Nketiah</strong> has also been excellent since the World Cup break with goals in four of his six games, and he's the top threat for Arsenal as an <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">11/4 chance as anytime scorer.</a></p> </blockquote><p>I'm not too sure if <strong>Erling Haaland </strong>will start, but <strong>Julian Alvarez</strong> certainly should and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">6/4 to score anytime</a> - the same price as he is for <strong>2+ shots on target</strong> which may be a better shout.</p><p><strong>Riyad Mahrez</strong> has been the main man of late, scoring twice in both of his last two games at the Etihad - he's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">10/1 to make that three in a row.</a></p><p>Mahrez is <strong>15/8 to score anytime</strong> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388">10/11 in the goal or assist market</a> and if he gets a start then he's certainly the hot hand you need to stick with.</p><blockquote> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">Bet £5 get £5 on the Man City v Arsenal</a></h3> <header> <p class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on<span style="font-size: 1.25rem;"> Man City v Arsenal</span><span style="font-size: 1.25rem;">, so how about trying the below wager?<br></span><span style="font-size: 1.25rem;"></span><span style="font-size: 1.25rem;"></span></p> <div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both teams to score, Alvarez 2+ shots on target & Mahrez to score</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-arsenal/32019785?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/1</a></div> </header></blockquote><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PAUL’S 2022/23 SEASON P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 29pts <br> Returned: 44.8pts <br> P/L: +15.8pts <p> <strong>2021/22 SEASON P/L</strong> <br> Staked: 78pts <br> Returned: 119.92pts <br> P/L: +41.92pts </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" PAUL'S 2022/23 SEASON P/L

Staked: 29pts 
Returned: 44.8pts 
P/L: +15.8pts 

2021/22 SEASON P/L
Staked: 78pts 
Returned: 119.92pts 
P/L: +41.92pts

Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected football matches this season. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Man City to beat Arsenal & both teams to score 11/5 