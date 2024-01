12/1 13.00 Tottenham are most backed on Betfair

Ange's men out to end 16 year trophy wait

Villa and holders Man City also popular with bettors

Betfair punters have backed Tottenham with single bets more than any other team in the FA Cup outright winner market.

Ahead of the third round getting underway tonight, when Crystal Palace host Everton, exclusive data showed that Spurs received 21% of single bets.

They have played exciting football this season under Ange Postecoglou and the Australian has infused the club with his positivity.

The north Londoners have not won a trophy since 2008 - when Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov fired them to League Cup glory - but punters think this could be there year in the FA Cup and are prepared to back the 12/113.00 shots.

Spurs host Burnley in one of three Friday night FA Cup games and will be hoping to get past the Clarets and continue down the road to Wembley.

Postecoglou won the Scottish Cup with Celtic and the League Cup twice, so he knows how to get a team through a knockout competition. One blot on his record, however, was Spurs' elimination by Fulham in the second round of this season's EFL Cup.

Emery's Villa also backed for FA Cup success

Aston Villa [20/1] are another improving Premier League side that Betfair punters have been backing to win the FA Cup.

Unai Emery's team, along with holders Manchester City 3/14.00, are the next most backed with eight per cent of single bets each.

The Spaniard's pedigree is a big factor in Villa's popularity with punters, as he won the Europa League four times (three times with Sevilla and once with Villareal).

FA Cup could save season for Newcastle or Man U

After that come Newcastle 10/111.00, who are struggling at the moment but reached the final of last season's League Cup, and Manchester United 9/110.00 who reached the final of this competition last year only to lose to City.

Neither team have given bettors much reason to back them recently but they still have their supporters. Winning the FA Cup could turn around what has so far been a poor season for both and potentially save Eddie Howe or Erik ten Hag's job.

Newcastle will meet Championship club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a mouthwatering north east derby on Saturday.

Arsenal 6/17.00 and Liverpool's 15/28.50 place in the popularity stakes is complicated by the fact they play each other at the Emirates in the third round's most eye-catching fixture on Sunday.