Just two all-Premier League ties guaranteed in Round 5

NLS side Maidstone away to Championship opponents

Man City strong favourites to defend trophy

Maidstone United will be away to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry in the next round of the FA Cup following today's fifth round draw.

The National League South side pulled off one of the competition's biggest ever shocks when winning 2-1 at Championship highflyers Ipswich on Saturday, but they will perhaps be slightly disappointed by Sunday's draw.

With the liks of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United still in the hat, few would have begrudged the Stones getting a glamour tie against one of the Premier League's big boys.

City favourites to go all the way

Man City are the 3.211/5 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the FA Cup for a second sucessive season, and they will be involved in one of just two guaranteed all-Premier League ties in the fifth round when they travel to Luton Town.

Pep Guardiola's men will be on the road to top flight opposition for the second sucessive round after beating Tottenham 1-0 in round four on Friday night.

The only other all-Premier League tie guaranteed will see Wolves host Brighton, though Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United should they win their replay against Bristol City.

Reds 7/2 to send Klopp off with major trophy

Liverpool are the 4.57/2 second favourites in the FA Cup Winner market after comfortably beating Norwich 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will host the winners of the Watford v Southampton replay in the fifth round, meaning they'll have an outstanding chance of reaching the latter stages as they aim to win another major trophy for outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will be resigning at the end of the current season, and should Liverpool reach the FA Cup final then the Wembley showpiece will be the German's last match in charge of Liverpool.

Newcastle are the 9.617/2 third favourites to win the FA Cup and will travel to Blackburn or Wrexham in the next round, while Man United and Chelsea can be backed at 9.89/1 and 15.014/1 respectively, just ahead of both Aston Villa and Brighton who are available at 17.016/1.

*Betfair Exchange odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 28 January.

Fifth Round Draw in Full:

*Premier League sides in bold

- Blackburn or Wrexham v Newcastle

- Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds or Plymouth

- Bournemouth v Leicester

- Liverpool v Watford or Southampton

- Bristol City or Nottm Forest v Man Utd

- Wolves v Brighton

- Sheff Wed or Coverntry v Maidstone United

- Luton v Man City



*Ties to be played week commencing Monday 26 February

Now read more Football tips and previews here.