Maidstone United will play in this season's FA Cup fifth round after winning 2-1 at Ipswich Town in today's early fourth round tie.

The National League South side produced just two shots in the match, both resulting in goals, while highflying Championship side Ipswich managed just one goal from their 38 attempts, 13 of which were on target.

Maidstone were matched at 95.094/1 to win in the Mach Odds market, while the 1-2 Correct Score was matched at 270.0269/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

History makers

It's the first time since the second tier of the non-league system was split into two - North and South - that a team from the sixth tier of the English football pyramid reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Superb counter attacking goals either side of half-time from Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne helped seal the victory, but it was Stones goalkeeper Lucas Covolan who deservedly won the Player of the Match award afer producing a string of fine saves.

To highlight the enormity of the shock, Maidstone currently sit fourth in the National League South table, fully 98 places behind Ipswich who sit second in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys were matched at a low of 1.071/14 to secure victory.

Maidstone will now be hoping for a plum draw in round five, where just 16 teams will participate including current FA Cup holders and 3.211/5 favourites Manchester City.

