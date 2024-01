Jürgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season

Klopp won Liverpool's first league title in 30 years in 2020

Former Red Alonso the early favourite to take his place

Liverpool are in the market for a new manager following the shock announcement on Friday that Jürgen Klopp is leaving the club at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Klopp, who has been in the Anfield hot-seat since October 2015, is said to have informed the club in November of his desire to step down from the role when the current season comes to a close.

"Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future."



Jürgen's important message to you.









Former Liverpool midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the early favourite to take the job when Klopp leaves.

Liverpool 66/1 67.00 for Quadruple

Liverpool are still currently in the hunt for four major trophies this season, sitting top of the Premier League, in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the final of the EFL Cup and the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

You can back them at 66/167.00 to win all four trophies this season on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Liverpool are the current second favourites for both the Premier League title and the FA Cup at 23/103.30 and 7/24.50 respectively. They remain the outright favourites to win the Europa League at 11/53.20.

Having qualified for the EFL Cup final earlier this week, they will face Chelsea in a repeat of the 2022 final in late February. They are as short as 1/21.50 to lift the trophy at Wembley once again.

Klopp has won five major trophies during his tome at Liverpool, sitting behind Bob Paisley (13), Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish (both 6), but could move up to their second most successful manager of all time should the season end on the right note.

Friday 26 January - 13:00

Klopp 1/9 1.11 to manage his country next up

Moving away from the next Liverpool manager market for a moment, you can also back which side Jurgen Klopp may take over next after he leaves Liverpool in May.

Having taken the Liverpool job over eight years ago, it remains to be seen if Klopp will take a break from the game before he thinks about his next role. However, an early look at the prices suggests he could well switch into the international fold.

Klopp is as short as 1/91.11 for his next role to be the German national team manager, a job currently held by Julian Nagelsmann, who himself is 11/112.00 to be the next Liverpool manager. Could the two switch hot seats in the Summer?

Next in the betting are Dortmund 17/29.50, one of his only two previous clubs as a manager, where he had a hugely successful spell between 2008 and 2015. Current manager Edin Terzić has been under pressure for underperformances this season.

Real Madrid 11/112.00, Barcelona 14/115.00 and England 16/117.00 come next in the betting, with all three jobs potentially up for grabs this Summer if reports are to be believed.

Next Liverpool manager odds as of 13:00

Xabi Alonso 8/111.73

Pep Lijnders 7/18.00

Roberto De Zerbi 17/29.50

Zinedine Zidane 17/29.50

Julian Nagelsmann 11/112.00

Steven Gerrard 11/112.00

Ange Postecoglou 14/115.00

Carlo Ancelotti 14/115.00

Ruben Amorim 20/121.00

Hansi Flick 20/121.00

Friday 26 January - 11:40

Alonso heads the early betting

Xabi Alonso stormed to the top of the market once the news broke, with his odds of 10/111.00 not lasting long on the Betfair Sportsbook. He went odds-on just before this article was published on Friday morning.

There had already been discussion that the Spaniard could be Klopp's natural successor following his uber-successful season at current club Bayer Leverkusen - where they remain unbeaten and lead the Bundesliga table - and his affinity to Liverpool as a former player.

His progressive, positive style could be something Liverpool are interested in as it is not too dissimilar to Klopp's own methods.

Other names that look to be in the frame for the role are Roberto De Zerbi 17/29.50 Steven Gerrard 11/112.00 and current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann 11/112.00.

Jose Mourinho - the former Roma manager who lost his job last week - has seen his 66/167.00 price cut in half too.

