FA Cup Semi-Finals: Odds suggest Manchester derby repeat to come in cup final

Man City odds-on to beat Chelsea

Man Utd fancied to KO Coventry

Sky Blues were backed at 175/1 176.00 for Cup glory

Semi-finals set for weekend 20/21 April

Manchester City and Manchester United will meet at Wembley on 25 May in a repeat of last year's FA Cup final, according to the Betfair Sportsbook odds.

Holders City will take on Chelsea in the last four after beating Newcastle and Leicester respectively at the weekend.

Last year's runners-up, Man United, booked their place in the semi-finals with a riveting 4-3 win over Liverpool in extra-time on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's men will meet Championship club Coventry who beat Premier League Wolves on Saturday. The 3-2 scoreline was backed at 999/11000.00 on the Betfair Exchange in running on Saturday.

City are 4/91.44 to beat Chelsea in 90 minutes and United are 1/31.33 to overcome the Sky Blues.

Both matches are schedule for weekend of 20/21 April at Wembley.

Coventry Cup run is 175/1 176.00 fairytale

Was 175/1

Now 25/1



Three Betfair punters backed Coventry to win the #FACup before the Third Round at 175/1...#PUSB pic.twitter.com/NaqgTeRrjV -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 18, 2024

Of the four semi-finalists, Coventry 25/126.00 are the biggest price in the outright winner market on the Sportsbook. They were backed at a biggest price of 175/1176.00 and one punter, who put £10 on the Sky Blues, stands to win £1,322.50 if they lift the Cup.

Coventry are managed by Mark Robins - a United FA Cup folk hero thanks to his pivotal goal for the club against Nottingham Forest in 1990 which set the Red Devils on the path to their first trophy under Alex Ferguson.

He would love to win the Cup as a manager and, if they were to triumph, it would be an even bigger story than it was in 1987 when Keith Houchen's diving header famously sealed them victory in the final.

They are battling for promotion to the Premier League and one Betfair punter stands to win £1,377 from the £2 stake he put on them winning the Cup and going up this season.

Man City target treble number two

Manchester City are favourites to win every tournament that the remain in - 11/102.11 in the Premier League outright market and 7/42.75 in the Champions League, as well as FA Cup jollies.

They won all three last season and 100 Betfair punters have backed them to repeat that feat - 43 got them at 25/126.00 and the price is now 15/28.50.

City drew 4-4 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and Mauricio Pochettino enjoys taking on Pep Guardiola, so it is not a foregone conclusion that City will reach the FA Cup final again.

Man Utd backed for FA Cup glory in £15K Acca

One Betfair punter, who is hoping to see City fall short in two competitions, backed them to win the Premier League along with United to win the FA Cup, Arsenal in the Champions League, Liverpool in the Europa League and Preston to finish in the Championship's top six.

They put £2.50 on the five-fold and will collect £15,444 if the bet comes in.

United manager Erik ten Hag hopes that Sunday's dramatic win over Liverpool proves to be a turning point. He urged his players to save their season, and potentially his job, by beating their arch rivals.

It is not the first time this season that United's manager has called for a good result to be a turning point and, in the past, it has usually been followed a run of poor performances.

Will it be different this time? Time will tell but for now United are delighted that they have ended Liverpool's domestic treble aspirations.

Jurgen Klopp's team, who have already won the EFL Cup, are 4/15.00 to add the Premier League title and Europa League. Do that and they won't care a jot come May about a bad afternoon at Old Trafford in March.