FA Cup on Betfair: Coventry and 2-3 Correct Score backed at 999/1 v Wolves

Two stoppage time goals see Coventry beat Wolves

Coventry win matched at 1000.0 999/1 In-Play

2-3 Correct Score also matched at 1000.0 999/1

Championship side Coventry City are 32.031/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win this season's FA Cup after they produced a dramatic 3-2 win at Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

However, the story of the game from a betting perspective was the In-Play carnage on the Exchange given the amount of late goals that were scored at Molineux.

Away win matched at 999/1

Mark Robins' men led through Ellis Simms' early second half goal, and they almost done enough to win the tie without any drama, but an 83rd minute equaliser from Rayan Ait-Nouri was quickly followed by a Hugo Bueno goal, giving Wolves a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time.

Coventry were matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0999/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the game, and even when Simms scored a 97th minute equaliser it seemed highly unlikely there would be enough time remaining for a winner.

But that's exactly what we got in the 100th minute of the game, when Simms' neat flick gave Haji Wright the opportunity to curl the ball home in the far corner.

Not surprisingly, the 2-3 Correct Score was also matched at 1000.0999/1 In-Play, while over £17,000 was matched on the Draw at 1.021/50.

Wolves were matched at a low of 1.081/12 to win before Coventry's stoppage-time drama.

90-Minute Payout saves Wolves backers

The result also meant that the Betfair Sportsbook paid out on both the Wolves victory and the official Coventry win thanks to our 90 Minute Payout offer, which is new for this season.

Anyone who backed Wolves in the Match Oddds 90 market had their bets settled as a winner a Gary O'Neil's men were leading when the clock struck 90:00.

And obviously, Betfair pay out on the official result which means Coventry backers were also celebrating, though not quite as much as those who bet the 1000.0999/1 In-Play price!

