Man City and Liverpool are leading contenders

City go to Spurs in R4 standout tie

Man Utd face tricky trip to Newport on Sunday

Who are the favourites to win the FA Cup?

Manchester City are 3/14.00 favourites to win the FA Cup in the Betfair Sportsbook outright winner market.

Pep Guardiola's team won the competition last season, as part of their domestic and European treble, but they face a tough assignment on Friday night at Tottenham. That match is on ITV and kicks off at 8pm.

City have visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium five times and failed to score on each occasion, as Tom Victor explains in his big match betting preview, but they are 1.695/7 on the Exchange to win on Friday.

Liverpool 7/24.50 come next in the outright betting. They swept aside Arsenal in the third round, reached the EFL Cup final last night and will be confident of beating Norwich at Anfield on Sunday.

FA Cup Fourth Round TV

Ipswich are flying high in the Championship, and aiming to win promotion to the Premier League, but they will not want to be embarrassed by National League South Maidstone United on Saturday lunchtime. The TV cameras are at Portman Road just in case.

Fulham v Newcastle has the potential to be an entertaining all-top flight tie on Saturday evening.

Sunday has the most hotly-anticipated ties of the weekend, starting with a televised Black Country derby at the Hawthorns between West Brom and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool and Norwich fans can watch their teams in action at Anfield, before League Two Newport host Manchester United.

You can get 27.026/1 on the Betfair Exchange for the upset as the Welsh team try to pull of a famous upset and deepen Manchester United's problems. The Red Devils dealt with their trip to League 1 Wigan in the third round but this season you simply do not know what to expect from Erik ten Hag's men.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Thursday

Bournemouth v Swansea - 20:00 - S4C

Friday

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest - 19:45

Chelsea v Aston Villa - 19:45

Sheff Wed v Coventry - 19:45

Tottenham v Man City - 20:00 - ITV1/ITVX

Saturday

Ipswich v Maidstone Utd - 12:30 - BBC1

Everton v Luton - 15:00

Leeds v Plymouth - 15:00

Leicester v Birmingham - 15:00

Sheff Utd v Brighton - 15:00

Fulham v Newcastle - 19:00 - ITV4/ITVX

Sunday

West Brom v Wolves - 11:45 - ITV1/ITVX

Liverpool v Norwich - 14:00 - ITV1/ITVX

Watford v Southampton - 14:00

Newport v Manchester United - 16:30 - BBC1

Monday

Blackburn v Wrexham - 19:30 - BBC1 Wales/BBC iplayer

Football... Only Bettor - Watch here!