City's struggles at Spurs' stadium

Foden the cup specialist

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Friday, 20:00

ITV1

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City face off in the FA Cup fourth round after both playing out entertaining ties in the last round of Premier League fixtures.

Spurs twice came from behind to claim a draw at Manchester United, with Rodrigo Bentancur's first goal of the season ensuring the game ended 2-2. That was also the score when City's game at Newcastle entered the final minute, only for substitute Oscar Bobb to win it with his first ever Premier League goal.

Both teams made it through to the fourth round of the cup without needing a replay. Spurs overcame Burnley thanks to a late effort from former City defender Pedro Poro, while Pep Guardiola's cup holders put five unanswered goals past Huddersfield Town.

Spurs out for revenge

You have to go back 20 years since these teams last met in the FA Cup, but it was a classic. Spurs led 3-0 at half-time against City, who saw Joey Barton sent off, but the 10 men came back to snatch a remarkable 4-3 victory.

Guardiola's men are 8/131.61 to win this time as well without the need for extra-time or penalties, with Spurs 15/4 to come out on top in regulation time. If you think there will be goals again, you can get odds of 14/115.00 on seven or more, or 13/27.50 on six or more, which is the number we witnessed when these teams met in the league.

On that occasion, a last-gasp equaliser from Dejan Kulusevski ensured the spoils were shared in a 3-3 draw after Jack Grealish looked to have given City victory. The Swedish international missed Spurs' last game through illness but could make his return on Friday, and is 11/26.50 to score at any time.

The Tottenham stadium curse

Both teams to score can be backed at 40/851.47, but that would require City to do something they've never managed since Spurs moved into their new stadium in 2019. Across five trips in all competitions, Guardiola's team have racked up 84 shots - 22 on target - without once finding the net.

If the visitors are going to buck the trend, Phil Foden may well have a part to play. The England international has been involved in 16 goals in his 14 FA Cup starts so far, scoring twice against Huddersfield in the last round, and is 2/13.00 to net in North London.

Kevin De Bruyne will also be keen to add to his goal and assist in City's last league game. The Belgian, who recently returned from five months out through injury, is 13/53.60 to score his first FA Cup goal since last season's fifth round win at Bristol City.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City prediction

While City's record at Spurs' ground is a worry, it's also worth keeping in mind their sensational recent record in this competition. Their last FA Cup loss away from Wembley - in other words, before the semi-final stage - came nearly six years ago when they were stunned by Will Grigg's winner for Wigan.

That's 21 successive wins from City away from Wembley, if you're counting, as well as victories at the national stadium in last season's semis and final. Spurs have at least won their last three home FA Cup games, suffering elimination in away fixtures in the three years since their 2020 penalty shoot-out exit at the hands of Norwich City, while they haven't lost a home FA Cup game inside 90 minutes since falling to Crystal Palace in 2016.

We've got our eye on the Bet Builder market for this one, backing City's cup specialist to come good. Both teams to score, with Phil Foden to score at any time, can be backed at 11/43.75.