Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 17 January

19:45 Kick-Off

Live on ITV 4/ITV X

Back Forest to find a way

The first leg was a cracker as Blackpool raced into a 2-0 lead before Forest fought back to force this third round replay.

That draw came after Nuno Espirito Santo has masterminded two huge and unexpected wins at Newcastle and against Man Utd that dragged them out of the relegation zone.

They're 5/61.84 favourites for victory in 90 minutes but it's not as short as you;d expect for a Premier League side against a League One outfit, thanks to the circumstances.

News of Forest being hit with financial charges that could result in a similar points deduction as Everton will be a huge worry though, and with a massive game at Brentford just three days after this Nuno has serious questions over his team selection.

Nuno's also got six players away on international duty and several injury problems so a similar side to the first game could be put out - as Forest try and avoid going out of the FA Cup at the same stage against the same opponent two years running.

While Forest have been on their shortened winter break, Neil Critchley's Tangerines have played two and won two since the first game - and are 13/53.60 for a upset win here.

They've scored twice in each of their last four games and at home at Bloomfield Road you'd expect Blackpool to get ont he scoresheet at least and both teams to score here at 6/101.60.

Nuno's had 10 days working with his players though and although the league is very much the focus, I think he's still got enough of a squad with enough nous to get through this one

Back Forest to win & both teams to score @ 27/103.70

Back a 3/1 cards & corners double

Forest had a stinker in the first half of the first game, yet overall they dominated with over 70% possession at the City Ground.

Even if it's not as much up in Blackpool they'll still boss the ball, and they'll turn that into corners at some point - as they did in the first game.

Forest won the corner count 7-0 in the first game and even allowing for the Seasiders being at home it shouldn't be enough for them to get near their Premier League opponents.

Forest are 4/51.80 to win the corner count and I think that's doing them a slight disservice - it's definitely worth backing.

It was a similar story in terms of cards with Blackpool taking that 5-1 and again the change in venue shouldn't be enough to reverse that form.

The problem is just the sheer volume of possession Forest should have, but also being at home can work against the underdog who will be roared on to 'get stuck in' to their Premier League visitors.

Conditions look perfect for the Blackpool to have most cards, which is a tidy 11/82.38.