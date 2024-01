Everton can edge past Palace

Getting Brentford back to Molineux for this replay should prove to be crucial for Wolves. They are now unbeaten in eight games on home turf, which includes victories over Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. The hosts look good value at 9/10 to win.

The Hammers are looking like a blunt force, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta all unavailable for this replay. After a 1-1 draw between these sides first time round, under 2.5 goals should land again at 4/51.80.

Birmingham's first game under new manager Tony Mowbray, saw them draw 2-2 at home with Swansea over the weekend. Hull's 2-1 loss at home to Norwich, means that they have now only won one of their last six (D1 L4). Over 0.5 first-half goals, over 2.5 goals and both teams to score can be combined at 10/111.91.

With Luton proving to be competitive in the Premier League, it was a surprise that they failed to beat Bolton at home, even if the League One side are in good form themselves. The Hatters are attractively priced and you can back an away win and both teams to score at 10/34.33.

This game between the National League's Eastleigh and League Two's Newport, provides a rare example of both teams being the same price to win, at odds of 6/42.50. Newport's 1-0 victory at Doncaster means that they are now unbeaten in five (W2 D3), so let's go with the visitors double chance and both teams to score at 1/12.00.

Nottingham Forest have a tough task on their hands in this replay, having had to fight back to draw 2-2 at the City Ground. League One's Blackpool have won their last seven games at home. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals should land again, at odds of 10/111.91.

Everton's goalless draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, was the third successive game in which they have failed to find the net. The Toffees are creating chances and should beat Crystal Palace at home, but it could be tight. Back an Everton win and under 2.5 goals at 16/54.20.

This is a game where both teams to score looks nailed on to land. It has been a winning bet in each of Bristol Rovers' last twelve games, while Norwich have conceded in each of their last five. Combine both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Norwich double chance at 6/42.50.