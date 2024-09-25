Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and EFL Cup

Ten Hag's old club can test United at Old Trafford

Gunners will make no mistake against Bolton

Reds to strike another Hammer blow

Europa League Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Twente have some exciting attacking players. Sem Steijn netted 19 goals in all competitions last term from an attacking midfield position, and he already has six league goals this term. Sam Lammers has made a good start after returning to Dutch football from Rangers, while veteran striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel was excellent last season.

"Despite a fairly kind fixture list so far, Twente have been hit and miss in the Eredivisie, with three wins, two draws and a defeat. In the Champions League they gave Pep Lijnders' Salzburg a big scare, drawing the second leg 3-3 after a 2-1 first-leg defeat in Austria.

"Oosting could be without right-back Bart van Rooij after he picked up a knock at the weekend, and there are doubts over Younes Taha and Michal Sadilek.

"We can back Both Teams To Score here at 1.92, and I like Twente's chances of grabbing a goal. They put four goals past Salzburg over two games, and they have scored in all six of their Eredivisie matches this term. At the weekend, Twente won 5-0 at Almere City.

"United are improving in terms of the solidity of their play, but they still allow their opposition too much freedom, and are giving up ten shots per game in the Premier League. In attack I'm happy to back United to score at least once, as they have in five of their seven competitive games this term."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score in Man Utd v FC Twente EXC 1.92

EFL Cup Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "Mikel Arteta is another top Premier League manager who will be using a tie against a League One club to give valuable minutes to his fringe players.

"Bolton are 18th in the third-tier. With Wanderers conceding ten goals over their last four games, it seems likely that Arsenal will win this one with some ease. Back the Gunners with a -2.5 goals handicap at 1/1."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal -2.5 against Bolton SBK 1/1

Dan Fitch: "The highlight of the week's EFL Cup action is this all-Premier League clash. It will be interesting to see how Arne Slot treats this competition, as he is not a manager that ordinarily makes a lot of changes to his lineup.

"West Ham knocked out Bournemouth in the last round, but are without a win from their last three Premier League games (D1 L2), after losing 3-0 at home to Chelsea over the weekend. Slot will surely rotate at least a little, so let's go for a Liverpool win and under 3.5 goals at 5/4."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to beat West Ham and under 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

La Liga Tips and Predictions

Jamie Kemp: "Hansi Flick's side remain tremendously hot in La Liga, extending their 100% record with a 5-1 victory away to Villarreal at the weekend. It wasn't a perfect performance, and there'll be plenty of bits they'll have flagged in their post-match analysis (particularly defensively), but it was further confirmation that this Barcelona team have real firepower.

"Their 21 non-penalty goals in La Liga this season is the most by a side after six games of a single campaign since Barcelona themselves in 2013-14 (21) - that was Neymar's first season at the club, and with Lionel Messi still very much in his prime. Indeed, to Hansi Flick's credit, the team that scored five at Villarreal at the weekend didn't include a single new signing from last season, owing to Dani Olmo's absence. This is a construction entirely of the German's making.

"Turning our attention to Getafe, changes to the starting XI will be likely. In particular, given the amount of football on his plate and the fact Getafe will represent a highly physical opponent, giving Lamine Yamal a rest looks to be a sensible option here. Two Villarreal players were booked for late swipes on the 17-year-old on Sunday, and taking him out of the firing line seems likely to occur.

"Besides, if both teams continue along similar lines here, then Barcelona won't need a high-powered attacking performance to get beyond Getafe. Jose Bordalas' side have only scored three goals in La Liga this season, and they lead the league for shots from outside the box (47) and percentage of shots from outside the box (54%). This is a side with almighty struggles on the attacking end, lacking both personnel and the means by which to create quality chances.

"It might not be as a 'rock and roll' as their other performances this term, but Barcelona should be able to separate themselves by the end. Getafe's games have seen the fewest goals (8) in La Liga this term, and I'll take them to dig in for a while, before the home side take charge in the second half."