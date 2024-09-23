EFL Cup Third-Round Tips: Back Arsenal to win by three at 11/10

Gunners will out-fire Bolton

Leicester beat Tranmere 4-0 in the previous round and now face another League Two side in the form of Walsall. The Saddlers are third in that division and come into this game off the back of three straight wins, which includes a victory over Fulham's U21 side.

Steve Cooper's Leicester have yet to win a game in the Premier League this season (P5 D3 L2), but are proving to be competitive, even in defeat. A Leicester win and over 2.5 goals is priced at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Leicester to beat Walsall and over 2.5 goals SBK 10/11

Watford visit the Premier League title holders in poor form. They are without a win in their last three Championship games (D1 L2).

Even accounting for plenty of rotation from Pep Guardiola, it simply seems a matter of predicting how Manchester City will secure victory. The hosts are 11/102.11 to win both halves.

Recommended Bet Back Manchester City to win both halves against Watford SBK 11/10

Chelsea's 3-0 win at West Ham on Saturday was their second successive Premier League victory, leaving Enzo Maresca's team in fifth place in the table.

The Blues now take on the League Two leaders Barrow, who have beaten Port Vale and Derby to reach this stage. This is a chance for Chelsea to give a start to their star-studded bench and you can back them to get off to a flying start by scoring over 1.5 first-half goals at 3/4.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to score over 1.5 first-half goals against Barrow SBK 3/4

This trip to League One's Wycombe gives Unai Emery the chance to experiment with his lineup, at a time when his side face a packed fixture schedule.

Wycombe are unbeaten in six games (W5 D1), beating Swansea in the last round, but Villa have the strength in depth to progress. Jhon Duran should be handed a start and you can combine the Colombian to score with the visitors to win at odds of 7/52.40.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to beat Wycombe and Duran to score SBK 7/5

Mikel Arteta is another top Premier League manager who will be using a tie against a League One club to give valuable minutes to his fringe players.

Bolton are 18th in the third-tier. With Wanderers conceding ten goals over their last four games, it seems likely that Arsenal will win this one with some ease. Back the Gunners with a -2.5 goals handicap at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal -2.5 against Bolton SBK 1/1

The highlight of the week's EFL Cup action is this all-Premier League clash. It will be interesting to see how Arne Slot treats this competition, as he is not a manager that ordinarily makes a lot of changes to his lineup.

West Ham knocked out Bournemouth in the last round, but are without a win from their last three Premier League games (D1 L2), after losing 3-0 at home to Chelsea over the weekend. Slot will surely rotate at least a little, so let's go for a Liverpool win and under 3.5 goals at 5/42.25.