Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Europa League and more class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-08">08 March 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Europa League and more", "name": "Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Europa League and more", "description": "It's a big Thursday of football this week with Manchester United and Arsenal in Europa League action. Get the best bets for both of those matches and much mo...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-08T22:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-08T22:02:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Bruno Fernandes Villarreal.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's a big Thursday of football this week with Manchester United and Arsenal in Europa League action. Get the best bets for both of those matches and much more... Gunners face tough test in Portugal Man Utd to bounce back against Betis Plus more Europa League and Copa Libertadores Sporting v Arsenal: Gunners to tiptoe through tie Sporting Lisbon [3.5] v Arsenal [2.3], the Draw [3.5]17:45Live on BT Sport 2 Kevin Hatchard says: "The UEL field simply isn't as strong as it has been in years gone by, and although Italian giants Roma and Juventus stand alongside Manchester United as potential winners, it does feel like there's a genuine opportunity here. "Arteta's hand will be forced to some extent by existing injury problems. Leandro Trossard is carrying a knock, while there are doubts over Eddie Nketiah's involvement. Gabriel Jesus is still working his way back to fitness, and Mohamed Elneny is definitely out with a knee injury. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sporting-lisbon-vs-arsenal/966290/"] "This feels like a tie where the Gunners would be happy to conserve energy and keep things close in the first leg, knowing that they have a second game to come at the Emirates. Tottenham lost at the Jose Alvalade this season, while Borussia Dortmund were well beaten there last term. "Sporting have found some decent form of late, so I'll back them in the Double Chance market at 1.81." Kevin's bet: Back Sporting Double Chance @ [1.81] Man Utd v Betis: Reds to bounce back Man Utd [1.45] v Betis [8.6], the Draw [5.1]20:00Live on BT Sport 1 Kevin Hatchard says: "It remains to be seen what effect that drubbing on Merseyside will have on United, and I can't quite get excited about them being 1.45 here in the Match Odds market. I suspect they will win (they have delivered 16 victories from the last 17 competitive games at Old Trafford), but what will the margin of victory be? "Betis created some excellent chances against Real Madrid at the week, only to be foiled by a stubborn Thibault Courtois display, and I think they can score here. Betis have found the net in ten of their last 12 competitive games, and they have won five of their last six games on the road, so they will have confidence. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-real-betis/966286/"] "I'll back United to win and both teams to score at 3.25 on the Exchange, which seems a big boost from the 1.45 for the straight home win. Both teams have scored in seven of United's last ten home games in all competitions." Kevin's bet: Back Manchester United to win and BTTS [3.25] Juventus v Freiburg: Germans to lose dream clash Juventus [1.72] v Freiburg [5.9], the Draw [3.9]20:00Live on BT Sport "It's not just Union Berlin who are living out their dream this season, as their Bundesliga stable-mates Freiburg now face a mind-boggling clash with one of European football's biggest clubs. "Freiburg have never won a major trophy, and were relegated to the second tier of German football as recently as 2015. However, Freiburg are starting to slow down, especially away from home. In 2023 they have lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig, 6-0 at Wolfsburg and 5-1 at Borussia Dortmund. "In October, they went down 5-0 at Bayern, and this body of evidence suggest that Freiburg can beat the lesser lights on the road, but struggle against the elite teams. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/juventus-vs-sc-freiburg/966285/"] "Despite their off-field problems, Juventus go into that elite bracket. Were it not for their points deduction, the Turin giants would be second in Serie A, and they have won 15 of their 25 games in the Italian top flight." Kevin's bet: Back Juventus -1.0 @ [2.28] Copa Libertadores: Fortaleza v Cerro Porteno Fortaleza [1.76] v Cerro Porteno [5.3], the Draw [3.5]22:00 Nathan Joyes says: "The Paragayan's may have made it to the round of 16 last year, but they didn't win a single away game, losing two, drawing two and scoring just one goal. "In their last qualifier, they beat Chilean club Curico Unido 1-0 in both legs, which was largely underwhelming. They even rested seven players in between the fixtures, in order to progress to the next round. "Fortaleza, on the other hand, blew Maldonado away. A comprehensive 4-0 victory, with over 60% possession and 27 shots sent out a statement. Thiago Galhardo set the tone, scoring his seventh goal in his last 10 matches. New signing Juan Lucero came off the bench to score a brace, and is another option the home side will have on Thursday evening. "Cerro Porteno will look to take a draw back to Paraguay, but Fortaleza will be on the hunt for a goal or two on home soil." It's a big Thursday of football this week with Manchester United and Arsenal in Europa League action. Get the best bets for both of those matches and much more... Gunners face tough test in Portugal Man Utd to bounce back against Betis Plus more Europa League and Copa Libertadores Sporting v Arsenal: Gunners to tiptoe through tie Sporting Lisbon [3.5] v Arsenal [2.3], the Draw [3.5]17:45Live on BT Sport 2 Kevin Hatchard says: "The UEL field simply isn't as strong as it has been in years gone by, and although Italian giants Roma and Juventus stand alongside Manchester United as potential winners, it does feel like there's a genuine opportunity here. "Arteta's hand will be forced to some extent by existing injury problems. Leandro Trossard is carrying a knock, while there are doubts over Eddie Nketiah's involvement. Gabriel Jesus is still working his way back to fitness, and Mohamed Elneny is definitely out with a knee injury. "This feels like a tie where the Gunners would be happy to conserve energy and keep things close in the first leg, knowing that they have a second game to come at the Emirates. Tottenham lost at the Jose Alvalade this season, while Borussia Dortmund were well beaten there last term. "Sporting have found some decent form of late, so I'll back them in the Double Chance market at 1.81." Kevin's bet: Back Sporting Double Chance @ [1.81] Man Utd v Betis: Reds to bounce back Man Utd [1.45] v Betis [8.6], the Draw [5.1]20:00Live on BT Sport 1 Kevin Hatchard says: "It remains to be seen what effect that drubbing on Merseyside will have on United, and I can't quite get excited about them being 1.45 here in the Match Odds market. I suspect they will win (they have delivered 16 victories from the last 17 competitive games at Old Trafford), but what will the margin of victory be? "Betis created some excellent chances against Real Madrid at the week, only to be foiled by a stubborn Thibault Courtois display, and I think they can score here. Betis have found the net in ten of their last 12 competitive games, and they have won five of their last six games on the road, so they will have confidence. "I'll back United to win and both teams to score at 3.25 on the Exchange, which seems a big boost from the 1.45 for the straight home win. Both teams have scored in seven of United's last ten home games in all competitions." Kevin's bet: Back Manchester United to win and BTTS [3.25] Juventus v Freiburg: Germans to lose dream clash Juventus [1.72] v Freiburg [5.9], the Draw [3.9]20:00Live on BT Sport "It's not just Union Berlin who are living out their dream this season, as their Bundesliga stable-mates Freiburg now face a mind-boggling clash with one of European football's biggest clubs. "Freiburg have never won a major trophy, and were relegated to the second tier of German football as recently as 2015. However, Freiburg are starting to slow down, especially away from home. In 2023 they have lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig, 6-0 at Wolfsburg and 5-1 at Borussia Dortmund. "In October, they went down 5-0 at Bayern, and this body of evidence suggest that Freiburg can beat the lesser lights on the road, but struggle against the elite teams. "Despite their off-field problems, Juventus go into that elite bracket. Were it not for their points deduction, the Turin giants would be second in Serie A, and they have won 15 of their 25 games in the Italian top flight." Kevin's bet: Back Juventus -1.0 @ [2.28] Copa Libertadores: Fortaleza v Cerro Porteno Fortaleza [1.76] v Cerro Porteno [5.3], the Draw [3.5]22:00 Nathan Joyes says: "The Paragayan's may have made it to the round of 16 last year, but they didn't win a single away game, losing two, drawing two and scoring just one goal. "In their last qualifier, they beat Chilean club Curico Unido 1-0 in both legs, which was largely underwhelming. They even rested seven players in between the fixtures, in order to progress to the next round. "Fortaleza, on the other hand, blew Maldonado away. A comprehensive 4-0 victory, with over 60% possession and 27 shots sent out a statement. Thiago Galhardo set the tone, scoring his seventh goal in his last 10 matches. New signing Juan Lucero came off the bench to score a brace, and is another option the home side will have on Thursday evening. "Cerro Porteno will look to take a draw back to Paraguay, but Fortaleza will be on the hunt for a goal or two on home soil." Nathan's bet: Back Fortaleza &amp; under 4.5 goals @ [1.83] Get the best bets for both of those matches and much more...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453435"><strong>Gunners face tough test in Portugal</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453625?_gl=1*10zyb6y*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3ODI4NTYwNC43My4wLjE2NzgyODU2MDQuNjAuMC4w"><strong>Man Utd to bounce back against Betis</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Plus more Europa League and Copa Libertadores</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/sporting-v-arsenal-tips-gunners-to-tiptoe-through-the-tie-070323-140.html">Sporting v Arsenal: Gunners to tiptoe through tie</a></h2><h2 class="entry_header__title"></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453435"><strong>Sporting Lisbon <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> v Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 2</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says: </strong>"The UEL field simply isn't as strong as it has been in years gone by, and although Italian giants Roma and Juventus stand alongside Manchester United as potential winners, it does feel like there's a<span> </span><strong>genuine opportunity</strong><span> </span>here.</p><p>"Arteta's hand will be forced to some extent by existing injury problems. Leandro Trossard is carrying a knock, while there are doubts over Eddie Nketiah's involvement.<span> </span><strong>Gabriel Jesus</strong><span> </span>is still working his way back to fitness, and Mohamed Elneny is definitely out with a knee injury.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Hoops__x28_6_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#006027;" points="57.1,135.4 56.3,159.4 173.7,159.4 172.9,135.4 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#006027;" points="174.3,179.6 55.7,179.6 55,203.6 175,203.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#006027;" points="183,115.2 183,91.2 43,91.2 43,115.2 49.1,115.2 58.2,96.5 57.7,115.2 172.3,115.2 171.8,96.5 180.9,115.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#006027;" points="140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 55.2,26.9 174.8,26.9 145.4,14.2 "></polygon> <rect x="43" y="47" style="fill:#006027;" width="139.9" height="24"></rect> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#006027;" d="M193.3,45.9L170,56.7c-1.5,8.4-1,18.4-0.2,26.3l34-15.7L193.3,45.9z"></path> <rect x="177.5" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8987 -0.4385 0.4385 0.8987 -25.2987 97.4334)" style="fill:#006027;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#006027;" d="M36.5,45.9l23.4,10.8c1.5,8.4,1,18.4,0.2,26.3l-34-15.7L36.5,45.9z"></path> <rect x="30.5" y="82.7" transform="matrix(0.4385 -0.8987 0.8987 0.4385 -75.2977 86.4692)" style="fill:#006027;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <g> <g> <defs> <rect id="SVGID_1_" x="769" y="534.2" width="381.9" height="11.3"></rect> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_2_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_2_);"> <text transform="matrix(0.9875 0 0 1 769 542.9844)"><tspan x="0" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">h</tspan><tspan x="4.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">tt</tspan><tspan x="10.5" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">p</tspan><tspan x="15.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">s</tspan><tspan x="18.7" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">:</tspan><tspan x="21.3" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">//</tspan><tspan x="28.5" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">z</tspan><tspan x="32.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">oo</tspan><tspan x="42.4" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">m</tspan><tspan x="49.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">.</tspan><tspan x="52.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">u</tspan><tspan x="56.8" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">s</tspan><tspan x="60.4" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">/</tspan><tspan x="64" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">j</tspan><tspan x="66" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">/</tspan><tspan x="69.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">2970517</tspan><tspan x="102.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">0</tspan><tspan x="107.2" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">73</tspan><tspan x="116.5" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">?</tspan><tspan x="121.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">p</tspan><tspan x="125.7" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">w</tspan><tspan x="132.9" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">d</tspan><tspan x="137.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">=</tspan><tspan x="142.2" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">R</tspan><tspan x="147.3" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">W</tspan><tspan x="155.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">J</tspan><tspan x="158.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">B</tspan><tspan x="164.3" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">M</tspan><tspan x="172" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">0</tspan><tspan x="176.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">d</tspan><tspan x="181.8" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">w</tspan><tspan x="188.5" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">c</tspan><tspan x="192.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">l</tspan><tspan x="194.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">F</tspan><tspan x="199.3" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">u</tspan><tspan x="203.9" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">O</tspan><tspan x="210.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">H</tspan><tspan x="215.7" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">Y</tspan><tspan x="220.3" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">z</tspan><tspan x="224.5" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">Z</tspan><tspan x="228.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">k</tspan><tspan x="233.2" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">h</tspan><tspan x="237.8" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">n</tspan><tspan x="243" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">V</tspan><tspan x="248.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">W</tspan><tspan x="256.9" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">V</tspan><tspan x="262" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">W</tspan><tspan x="270.3" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">d</tspan><tspan x="275.4" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">W</tspan><tspan x="283.6" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">80</tspan><tspan x="292.9" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">U</tspan><tspan x="299.1" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">T</tspan><tspan x="303.7" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">0</tspan><tspan x="308.8" y="0" style="fill:#0563C1; font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;">9</tspan></text> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <rect id="SVGID_3_" x="769" y="534.2" width="381.9" height="11.3"></rect> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_4_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_3_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_4_);"> <text transform="matrix(0.9875 0 0 1 1078.8047 542.9844)" style="font-family:'Calibri'; font-size:9.2571px;"> </text> </g> </g> <polyline style="fill-rule:evenodd;clip-rule:evenodd;fill:#0563C1;" points="769,544 769,544.5 1078.8,544.5 1078.8,544 769,544 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sporting Lisbon</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Polo" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#CE2035;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9l3.9-4 c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M126.3,40.7l0.4,0.6c-0.6,0.4-1.3,0.7-1.9,1.1l0.3,0.6c1.1-0.6,2.1-1.2,3.1-1.8l-0.4-0.6 c0.6-0.4,1.2-0.8,1.8-1.2l-0.4-0.6C128.3,39.5,127.3,40.1,126.3,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M131,37.6l0.4,0.6l-1.8,1.2l0.4,0.6c1-0.7,2-1.4,3-2.1l-0.4-0.6c0.6-0.4,1.1-0.9,1.7-1.3l-0.5-0.6 C132.9,36.2,132,36.9,131,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M136.8,32.9l-1.3,1.2l0.5,0.5l-1.7,1.4l0.5,0.6c0.9-0.8,1.8-1.6,2.7-2.4l-0.5-0.5 c0.5-0.5,1-1,1.5-1.5l-0.5-0.5C137.6,32,137.2,32.5,136.8,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M139.3,30l0.6,0.4c-0.5,0.5-0.9,1.1-1.4,1.7l0.5,0.5c0.4-0.4,0.8-0.9,1.2-1.4c0.4-0.5,0.7-1,1.1-1.5 l-0.6-0.4c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.2,1.1-1.9l-0.6-0.3C140.7,28.1,140,29.1,139.3,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M141.9,25.2l0.7,0.2l-0.4,1l-0.2,0.5l-0.3,0.5l0.6,0.3c0.3-0.5,0.5-1.2,0.7-1.7 c0.2-0.6,0.3-1.2,0.5-1.8l-0.7-0.2c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.4,0.5-2.1l-0.7-0.1C142.5,23,142.3,24.1,141.9,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.1,19.7l0.7,0.1c-0.1,0.7-0.2,1.4-0.4,2.1l0.7,0.1c0.2-1.2,0.4-2.4,0.6-3.6l-0.7-0.1 c0.1-0.7,0.1-1.4,0.2-2.2l-0.7,0C143.4,17.4,143.3,18.6,143.1,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.5,14.1l0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4-0.1,2.2l0.7,0c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0-2.7l-1.6-1.8 C143.5,12.6,143.5,13.4,143.5,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M103.5,40.7l-0.4,0.6c0.6,0.4,1.3,0.7,1.9,1.1l-0.3,0.6c-1.1-0.6-2.1-1.2-3.1-1.8l0.4-0.6 c-0.6-0.4-1.2-0.8-1.8-1.2l0.4-0.6C101.5,39.5,102.4,40.1,103.5,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M98.7,37.6l-0.4,0.6l1.8,1.2L99.7,40c-1-0.7-2-1.4-3-2.1l0.4-0.6c-0.6-0.4-1.1-0.9-1.7-1.3l0.5-0.6 C96.8,36.2,97.7,36.9,98.7,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M93,32.9l1.3,1.2l-0.5,0.5l1.7,1.4L95,36.6c-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.6-2.7-2.4l0.5-0.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1-1.5-1.5 l0.5-0.5C92.2,32,92.6,32.5,93,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M90.4,30l-0.6,0.4c0.5,0.5,0.9,1.1,1.4,1.7l-0.5,0.5c-0.4-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.2-1.4 c-0.4-0.5-0.7-1-1.1-1.5l0.6-0.4c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.2-1.1-1.9l0.6-0.3C89.1,28.1,89.7,29.1,90.4,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M87.8,25.2l-0.7,0.2l0.4,1l0.2,0.5l0.3,0.5l-0.6,0.3c-0.3-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.7 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.2-0.5-1.8l0.7-0.2c-0.2-0.7-0.3-1.4-0.5-2.1l0.7-0.1C87.2,23,87.5,24.1,87.8,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.6,19.7l-0.7,0.1c0.1,0.7,0.2,1.4,0.4,2.1l-0.7,0.1c-0.2-1.2-0.4-2.4-0.6-3.6l0.7-0.1 c-0.1-0.7-0.1-1.4-0.2-2.2l0.7,0C86.3,17.4,86.4,18.6,86.6,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.2,14.1l-0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4,0.1,2.2l-0.7,0c-0.1-0.9-0.1-1.8,0-2.7l1.6-1.8 C86.3,12.6,86.2,13.4,86.2,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Portimonense</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Estoril Praia</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Midtjylland</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chaves</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Midtjylland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sporting Lisbon</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">FC Porto</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal</strong> Thursday 09 March, 17:45</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sporting-lisbon-vs-arsenal/966290/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"This feels like a tie where the Gunners would be happy to conserve energy and keep things close in the first leg, knowing that they have a second game to come at the Emirates. Tottenham lost at the Jose Alvalade this season, while Borussia Dortmund were well beaten there last term.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Arteta.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/2c1ae80b1ae5ceb077b5df7e67e36d50fc5ece25-thumb-1280x720-178821.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Sporting have found some decent form of late, so I'll back them in the<span> </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453437" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Double Chance</a></strong><span> </span>market at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span></b>."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet: <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453437" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Sporting Double Chance @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></span></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-betis-tips-red-devils-to-bounce-back-070323-140.html">Man Utd v Betis: Reds to bounce back</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453646">Man Utd <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.45</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b> v Betis <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says:</strong> "It remains to be seen what effect that drubbing on Merseyside will have on United, and I can't quite get excited about them being<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.45</span></b><span> </span>here in the<span> </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453646" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Match Odds</a></strong><span> </span>market. I suspect they will win (they have delivered 16 victories from the last 17 competitive games at Old Trafford), but what will the margin of victory be?</p><p>"Betis created some excellent chances against Real Madrid at the week, only to be foiled by a stubborn Thibault Courtois display, and I think they can score here. Betis have found the net in ten of their last 12 competitive games, and they have won five of their last six games on the road, so they will have confidence.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_77_"> <g> <path id="_x34__00000106866232355369483250000013159622754977012098_" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.4-0.2-10.4-4.5-20.4-8.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x33__00000142159848508216511520000014969277969467922089_" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M145.6,222V14.2 c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.2-0.1l0.1,0.1c0,10.4-8.5,19.3-20.3,22.6V222H145.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000007425219984470171650000005400227306627176879_" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3 c0.1-0.1,0-0.1-0.1,0V222h20.4V36.9C93,33.6,84.5,24.7,84.5,14.3z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000178187421222352123630000012828677880279507589_" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M43.5,31.9L43.5,31.9 c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h9.5V23.1C53.9,27.4,43.9,31.8,43.5,31.9z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#11AB65;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Real Betis</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">7</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Barcelona</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Barcelona</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Real Betis</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Elche</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Betis</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Betis</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Real Valladolid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Almería</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Betis</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Betis</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Celta de Vigo</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Betis</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Barcelona</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester United vs Real Betis</strong> Thursday 09 March, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-real-betis/966286/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"I'll back United to win and both teams to score at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span></b><span> </span>on the<span> </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453625" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Exchange,</a></strong><span> </span>which seems a big boost from the<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.45</span></b><span> </span>for the straight home win. Both teams have scored in seven of United's last ten home games in all competitions."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet: <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453625?_gl=1*10zyb6y*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3ODI4NTYwNC43My4wLjE2NzgyODU2MDQuNjAuMC4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Manchester United to win and BTTS <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></span></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-and-best-bets-six-bets-from-six-games-to-back-on-thursday-080323-140.html">Juventus v Freiburg: Germans to lose dream clash</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454013">Juventus <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.72</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> v Freiburg <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>, the Draw 3.9</a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>"It's not just Union Berlin who are living out their dream this season, as their Bundesliga stable-mates Freiburg now face a mind-boggling clash with one of European football's biggest clubs.</p><p>"Freiburg have <strong>never won a major trophy,</strong> and were relegated to the second tier of German football as recently as 2015. However, Freiburg are starting to slow down, especially away from home. In 2023 they have lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig, 6-0 at Wolfsburg and 5-1 at Borussia Dortmund.</p><p>"In October, they went down 5-0 at Bayern, and this body of evidence suggest that Freiburg can beat the lesser lights on the road, but <strong>struggle against the elite teams.</strong></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Edge_Hoop__x28_1_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_00000111173366007181777440000012071068624219758467_" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_00000058571975289323043390000012160753503182941622_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_00000111173366007181777440000012071068624219758467_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_00000058571975289323043390000012160753503182941622_);"> <path d="M93.5,27.7l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L90.7,82h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L90.7,91h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5 h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h15.4l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l1.9-3.1c-4.8-1-8.7-3.3-11.8-5.9H93.5z"></path> <path d="M122,36.8h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,82h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,91h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,100h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8 l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,204 h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,213h2.8l-2.8,4.5h2.8L122,222h2.8l-2.8,4.5h15.4l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5 h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-2.8 l2.8-4.5h-2.8l2.8-4.5h-4c-2.4,1.8-6.3,4-11.9,5.3L122,36.8z"></path> <polygon points="168.6,32.2 171.3,27.7 155.9,27.7 153.2,32.2 155.9,32.2 153.2,36.8 155.9,36.8 153.2,41.3 155.9,41.3 153.2,45.8 155.9,45.8 153.2,50.3 155.9,50.3 153.2,54.8 155.9,54.8 153.2,59.4 155.9,59.4 153.2,63.9 155.9,63.9 153.2,68.4 155.9,68.4 153.2,72.9 155.9,72.9 153.2,77.4 155.9,77.4 153.2,82 155.9,82 153.2,86.5 155.9,86.5 153.2,91 155.9,91 153.2,95.5 155.9,95.5 153.2,100 155.9,100 153.2,104.5 155.9,104.5 153.2,109.1 155.9,109.1 153.2,113.6 155.9,113.6 153.2,118.1 155.9,118.1 153.2,122.6 155.9,122.6 153.2,127.1 155.9,127.1 153.2,131.7 155.9,131.7 153.2,136.2 155.9,136.2 153.2,140.7 155.9,140.7 153.2,145.2 155.9,145.2 153.2,149.7 155.9,149.7 153.2,154.2 155.9,154.2 153.2,158.8 155.9,158.8 153.2,163.3 155.9,163.3 153.2,167.8 155.9,167.8 153.2,172.3 155.9,172.3 153.2,176.8 155.9,176.8 153.2,181.4 155.9,181.4 153.2,185.9 155.9,185.9 153.2,190.4 155.9,190.4 153.2,194.9 155.9,194.9 153.2,199.4 155.9,199.4 153.2,204 155.9,204 153.2,208.5 155.9,208.5 153.2,213 155.9,213 153.2,217.5 155.9,217.5 153.2,222 155.9,222 153.2,226.5 168.6,226.5 171.3,222 168.6,222 171.3,217.5 168.6,217.5 171.3,213 168.6,213 171.3,208.5 168.6,208.5 171.3,204 168.6,204 171.3,199.4 168.6,199.4 171.3,194.9 168.6,194.9 171.3,190.4 168.6,190.4 171.3,185.9 168.6,185.9 171.3,181.4 168.6,181.4 171.3,176.8 168.6,176.8 171.3,172.3 168.6,172.3 171.3,167.8 168.6,167.8 171.3,163.3 168.6,163.3 171.3,158.8 168.6,158.8 171.3,154.2 168.6,154.2 171.3,149.7 168.6,149.7 171.3,145.2 168.6,145.2 171.3,140.7 168.6,140.7 171.3,136.2 168.6,136.2 171.3,131.7 168.6,131.7 171.3,127.1 168.6,127.1 171.3,122.6 168.6,122.6 171.3,118.1 168.6,118.1 171.3,113.6 168.6,113.6 171.3,109.1 168.6,109.1 171.3,104.5 168.6,104.5 171.3,100 168.6,100 171.3,95.5 168.6,95.5 171.3,91 168.6,91 171.3,86.5 168.6,86.5 171.3,82 168.6,82 171.3,77.4 168.6,77.4 171.3,72.9 168.6,72.9 171.3,68.4 168.6,68.4 171.3,63.9 168.6,63.9 171.3,59.4 168.6,59.4 171.3,54.8 168.6,54.8 171.3,50.3 168.6,50.3 171.3,45.8 168.6,45.8 171.3,41.3 168.6,41.3 171.3,36.8 168.6,36.8 171.3,32.2 "></polygon> <polygon points="62.3,27.7 59.5,32.2 62.3,32.2 59.5,36.8 62.3,36.8 59.5,41.3 62.3,41.3 59.5,45.8 62.3,45.8 59.5,50.3 62.3,50.3 59.5,54.8 62.3,54.8 59.5,59.4 62.3,59.4 59.5,63.9 62.3,63.9 59.5,68.4 62.3,68.4 59.5,72.9 62.3,72.9 59.5,77.4 62.3,77.4 59.5,82 62.3,82 59.5,86.5 62.3,86.5 59.5,91 62.3,91 59.5,95.5 62.3,95.5 59.5,100 62.3,100 59.5,104.5 62.3,104.5 59.5,109.1 62.3,109.1 59.5,113.6 62.3,113.6 59.5,118.1 62.3,118.1 59.5,122.6 62.3,122.6 59.5,127.1 62.3,127.1 59.5,131.7 62.3,131.7 59.5,136.2 62.3,136.2 59.5,140.7 62.3,140.7 59.5,145.2 62.3,145.2 59.5,149.7 62.3,149.7 59.5,154.2 62.3,154.2 59.5,158.8 62.3,158.8 59.5,163.3 62.3,163.3 59.5,167.8 62.3,167.8 59.5,172.3 62.3,172.3 59.5,176.8 62.3,176.8 59.5,181.4 62.3,181.4 59.5,185.9 62.3,185.9 59.5,190.4 62.3,190.4 59.5,194.9 62.3,194.9 59.5,199.4 62.3,199.4 59.5,204 62.3,204 59.5,208.5 62.3,208.5 59.5,213 62.3,213 59.5,217.5 62.3,217.5 59.5,222 62.3,222 59.5,226.5 75,226.5 77.7,222 75,222 77.7,217.5 75,217.5 77.7,213 75,213 77.7,208.5 75,208.5 77.7,204 75,204 77.7,199.4 75,199.4 77.7,194.9 75,194.9 77.7,190.4 75,190.4 77.7,185.9 75,185.9 77.7,181.4 75,181.4 77.7,176.8 75,176.8 77.7,172.3 75,172.3 77.7,167.8 75,167.8 77.7,163.3 75,163.3 77.7,158.8 75,158.8 77.7,154.2 75,154.2 77.7,149.7 75,149.7 77.7,145.2 75,145.2 77.7,140.7 75,140.7 77.7,136.2 75,136.2 77.7,131.7 75,131.7 77.7,127.1 75,127.1 77.7,122.6 75,122.6 77.7,118.1 75,118.1 77.7,113.6 75,113.6 77.7,109.1 75,109.1 77.7,104.5 75,104.5 77.7,100 75,100 77.7,95.5 75,95.5 77.7,91 75,91 77.7,86.5 75,86.5 77.7,82 75,82 77.7,77.4 75,77.4 77.7,72.9 75,72.9 77.7,68.4 75,68.4 77.7,63.9 75,63.9 77.7,59.4 75,59.4 77.7,54.8 75,54.8 77.7,50.3 75,50.3 77.7,45.8 75,45.8 77.7,41.3 75,41.3 77.7,36.8 75,36.8 77.7,32.2 75,32.2 77.7,27.7 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_21_"> <rect id="Right_38_" x="180.5" y="107" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.6144 99.2838)" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_38_" x="26.4" y="88.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.2045 87.3403)" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_106_"> <path id="Right_10_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M176.5,42.3c4.1-4.8,10-10.4,10-10.4s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1 c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7l0,0C143.7,28.1,151.8,31.6,176.5,42.3z"></path> <path id="Left_10_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s5.9,5.6,10,10.4 c9.6-4.2,31.1-13.5,35.6-15.4C86.2,23.2,84.5,18.9,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path d="M211.7,107l0.2-1.7l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2 l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3 l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0.5-5.3l-2.5,1.2l0-0.4c-1.2,1.4-2.3,2.7-3.2,3.9c-2.4,3.4-3.8,8.1-4.5,13.3l-0.2,2.1 l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2 l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3L190,96l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.5,5.3l2.5-1.2l-0.1,1.6L211.7,107z"></path> <path d="M18.8,107l-0.2-1.7l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2L30.7,81 l2.5,1.2L32.7,77l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2 l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l-0.5-5.3l2.5,1.2l0-0.4c1.2,1.4,2.3,2.7,3.2,3.9c2.4,3.4,3.8,8.1,4.5,13.3l0.2,2.1l-2.5-1.2 l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2L51,81l-2.5-1.2L49,85l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3 l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3L40.5,96l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.5,5.3l-2.5-1.2l0.1,1.6L18.8,107z"></path> </svg> <h3>Juventus</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_6_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#D12C3C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <rect x="92.8" y="28.9" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="5" height="193.1"></rect> <rect x="132" y="28.9" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="5" height="193.1"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="63.5,23.2 63.5,222 68.5,222 68.5,21.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="78.2,16.9 78.2,222 83.1,222 83.1,14.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="161.3,20.4 161.3,222 166.3,222 166.3,22.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146.7,14.1 146.7,222 151.7,222 151.7,16.2 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000010994612493451866150000013542720816389508780_" style="fill:#D12C3C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000163069660826988480530000003477053746375133094_" style="fill:#D12C3C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>SC Freiburg</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Juventus</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Torino</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nantes</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Spezia</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Juventus</span></li> <li><span class="team">Juventus</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nantes</span></li> <li><span class="team">Juventus</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fiorentina</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Borussia Mönchengladbach</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">SC Freiburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">SC Freiburg</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span></li> <li><span class="team">VfL Bochum 1848</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">SC Freiburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">SC Freiburg</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">VfB Stuttgart</span></li> <li><span class="team">SV Sandhausen</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">SC Freiburg</span></li> <li><span class="team">Borussia Dortmund</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">SC Freiburg</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Juventus vs SC Freiburg</strong> Thursday 09 March, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/juventus-vs-sc-freiburg/966285/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Despite their off-field problems, Juventus go into that elite bracket. Were it not for their points deduction, the Turin giants would be second in Serie A, and they have won 15 of their 25 games in the Italian top flight."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet: <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454066">Back Juventus -1.0 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></span></strong></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-tips-back-4-1-treble-as-fortalezas-fortress-takes-centre-stage-080323-1057.html"><strong>Copa Libertadores: Fortaleza v Cerro Porteno</strong></a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210822334">Fortaleza <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> v Cerro Porteno <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a><br></strong><strong>22:00</strong></p><p><strong>Nathan Joyes says: </strong>"The Paragayan's may have made it to the round of 16 last year,<span> </span><strong>but they didn't win a single away game</strong>, losing two, drawing two and scoring just one goal.</p><p>"In their last qualifier, they beat Chilean club Curico Unido 1-0 in both legs, which was largely underwhelming. They even rested seven players in between the fixtures, in order to progress to the next round.</p><p>"Fortaleza, on the other hand, blew Maldonado away. A comprehensive 4-0 victory, with over 60% possession and 27 shots sent out a statement. <strong>Thiago Galhardo</strong><span> </span>set the tone,<span> </span><strong>scoring his seventh goal</strong><span> </span>in his last 10 matches. New signing<span> </span><strong>Juan Lucero</strong><span> </span>came off the bench to score a brace, and is another option the home side will have on Thursday evening.</p><p>"Cerro Porteno will look to take a draw back to Paraguay, but Fortaleza will be on the hunt for a goal or two on home soil."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Nathan's bet: <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/conmebol-copa-libertadores/fortaleza-ec-v-cerro-porteno/32156372?_gl=1*qw6hhn*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY3ODI4NTYwNC43My4xLjE2NzgyODcyMTguNjAuMC4w">Back Fortaleza & under 4.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></span></strong></p> </blockquote></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football Bet Builders or Accas. colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210453646" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Europa League: Man Utd v Betis (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 9 March, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.210453646" data-price="1.42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48351">1.42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.210453646" data-price="1.43" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48351">1.43</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Betis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Betis" data-market_id="1.210453646" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44507">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Betis" data-market_id="1.210453646" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44507">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.210453646" data-price="5.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">5.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.210453646" data-price="5.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">5.3</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html%23gobet-1.210453646">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html%23gobet-1.210453646">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453646" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Europa League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.210453646","entry_title":"Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Europa League and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453646">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Europa%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-080323-204.html&text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Bets%20for%20Europa%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-betis-tips-red-devils-to-bounce-back-070323-140.html">Manchester United v Betis: Red Devils to bounce back</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280-thumb-1280x720-175105.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-odds-manchester-united-draw-barcelona-in-playoff-071122-204.html">Europa League Odds: Manchester United draw Barcelona in playoff</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo-manutd-1280 (1).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ronaldo-manutd-1280%20%281%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-draw-and-latest-odds-man-city-favourite-as-liverpool-draw-madrid-071122-204.html">Champions League: Man City 2/1 favourites as Liverpool draw Madrid</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Champions League trophy Lisbon stadium.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Champions%20League%20trophy%20Lisbon%20stadium.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-and-best-bets-six-bets-from-six-games-to-back-on-thursday-080323-140.html">Europa League Tips: Six bets from six games on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/union berlin celebrate 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/union%20berlin%20celebrate%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/sporting-v-arsenal-tips-gunners-to-tiptoe-through-the-tie-070323-140.html">Sporting v Arsenal: Gunners to tiptoe through the tie</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ruben amorim 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ruben%20amorim%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-quadruple-odds-reds-80-1-to-win-four-trophies-after-fa-cup-comeback-020323-204.html">Man Utd Quadruple: Reds 80/1 to 