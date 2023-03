Plus more Europa League and Copa Libertadores

Sporting Lisbon 3.55/2 v Arsenal 2.35/4, the Draw 3.55/2

17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Kevin Hatchard says: "The UEL field simply isn't as strong as it has been in years gone by, and although Italian giants Roma and Juventus stand alongside Manchester United as potential winners, it does feel like there's a genuine opportunity here.

"Arteta's hand will be forced to some extent by existing injury problems. Leandro Trossard is carrying a knock, while there are doubts over Eddie Nketiah's involvement. Gabriel Jesus is still working his way back to fitness, and Mohamed Elneny is definitely out with a knee injury.

"This feels like a tie where the Gunners would be happy to conserve energy and keep things close in the first leg, knowing that they have a second game to come at the Emirates. Tottenham lost at the Jose Alvalade this season, while Borussia Dortmund were well beaten there last term.

"Sporting have found some decent form of late, so I'll back them in the Double Chance market at 1.81."

Man Utd 1.454/9 v Betis 8.615/2, the Draw 5.14/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "It remains to be seen what effect that drubbing on Merseyside will have on United, and I can't quite get excited about them being 1.45 here in the Match Odds market. I suspect they will win (they have delivered 16 victories from the last 17 competitive games at Old Trafford), but what will the margin of victory be?

"Betis created some excellent chances against Real Madrid at the week, only to be foiled by a stubborn Thibault Courtois display, and I think they can score here. Betis have found the net in ten of their last 12 competitive games, and they have won five of their last six games on the road, so they will have confidence.

"I'll back United to win and both teams to score at 3.25 on the Exchange, which seems a big boost from the 1.45 for the straight home win. Both teams have scored in seven of United's last ten home games in all competitions."

Juventus 1.728/11 v Freiburg 5.95/1, the Draw 3.9

20:00

Live on BT Sport

"It's not just Union Berlin who are living out their dream this season, as their Bundesliga stable-mates Freiburg now face a mind-boggling clash with one of European football's biggest clubs.

"Freiburg have never won a major trophy, and were relegated to the second tier of German football as recently as 2015. However, Freiburg are starting to slow down, especially away from home. In 2023 they have lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig, 6-0 at Wolfsburg and 5-1 at Borussia Dortmund.

"In October, they went down 5-0 at Bayern, and this body of evidence suggest that Freiburg can beat the lesser lights on the road, but struggle against the elite teams.

"Despite their off-field problems, Juventus go into that elite bracket. Were it not for their points deduction, the Turin giants would be second in Serie A, and they have won 15 of their 25 games in the Italian top flight."

Fortaleza 1.768/11 v Cerro Porteno 5.39/2, the Draw 3.55/2

22:00

Nathan Joyes says: "The Paragayan's may have made it to the round of 16 last year, but they didn't win a single away game, losing two, drawing two and scoring just one goal.

"In their last qualifier, they beat Chilean club Curico Unido 1-0 in both legs, which was largely underwhelming. They even rested seven players in between the fixtures, in order to progress to the next round.

"Fortaleza, on the other hand, blew Maldonado away. A comprehensive 4-0 victory, with over 60% possession and 27 shots sent out a statement. Thiago Galhardo set the tone, scoring his seventh goal in his last 10 matches. New signing Juan Lucero came off the bench to score a brace, and is another option the home side will have on Thursday evening.

"Cerro Porteno will look to take a draw back to Paraguay, but Fortaleza will be on the hunt for a goal or two on home soil."