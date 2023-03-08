</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Europa League Tips: Six bets from six games on Thursday
Kevin Hatchard
08 March 2023
4:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-08">08 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Europa League Tips: Six bets from six games on Thursday", "name": "Europa League Tips: Six bets from six games on Thursday", "description": "The first legs of the Europa League's last 16 take place on Thursday night, and Kevin Hatchard is across six of the eight games.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-and-best-bets-six-bets-from-six-games-to-back-on-thursday-080323-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-and-best-bets-six-bets-from-six-games-to-back-on-thursday-080323-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-08T21:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-08T21:47:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/union berlin celebrate 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The first legs of the Europa League's last 16 take place on Thursday night, and Kevin Hatchard is across six of the eight games. Union Berlin on a high after Ajax win Juventus could be too strong for Freiburg Moussa Diaby in fine goalscoring form Capital club's fairytale to continue Union Berlin v Union Saint-GilloiseThursday 09 March, 17:45Live on BT Sport The most remarkable thing about Union Berlin knocking footballing royalty Ajax out of a European competition was that it didn't feel like that much of a shock. Although their form has been a little patchy of late, Union are starting to look like they belong at the top end of German football, and they have been far more effective and consistent than traditional big hitters like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Union are third in the Bundesliga, and they face an Union Saint-Gilloise side that won 1-0 in Köpenick in the group stage against Union, only for the Germans to win by the same scoreline in Belgium. The Belgian Union won the group, but recent defeats against Standard Liege and Westerlo have damaged their title bid, and they went out of the Belgian Cup on penalties at Antwerp. I'll back Union Berlin to win, Under 4.5 Goals and Union Berlin to win the Corner Match Bet on the Sportsbook at [2.78]. None of the Germans' competitive games in 2023 have featured more than four goals, they have won the corner battle in both meetings with Union Saint-Gilloise this season, and in the Bundesliga Union have the sixth-highest tally of corners with an average of 4.8. Back Union Berlin to win, Under 4.5 goals &amp; Union Berlin most corners @ 2.78 Magic Moussa to score again Bayer Leverkusen v FerencvarosThursday 09 March, 17:45Live on BT Sport After what's been a very disappointing season, the Europa League is offering underachieving Bayer Leverkusen a ray of light. Their penalty shoot-out win over Monaco in the playoff round was one of their best results of the season, and there are some signs that the Xabi Alonso era is starting to take shape, although their form in the Bundesliga remains patchy. Some of Bayer's best attacking players look sharp at the moment. Florian Wirtz is playing his way back into form after a long injury layoff, and French international Moussa Diaby has scored in three of his last five appearances. Against a Ferencvaros team that remarkably topped its group but conceded nine goals along the way, Diaby should get chances to score, and I'll back him at odds-against. Back Moussa Diaby to score anytime on the Exchange @ 2.06 Freiburg to lose dream clash Juventus v FreiburgThursday 09 March, 20:00Live on BT Sport It's not just Union Berlin who are living out their dream this season, as their Bundesliga stable-mates Freiburg now face a mind-boggling clash with one of European football's biggest clubs. To give some context, Freiburg have never won a major trophy, and were relegated to the second tier of German football as recently as 2015. However, Freiburg are starting to slow down, especially away from home. In 2023 they have lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig, 6-0 at Wolfsburg and 5-1 at Borussia Dortmund. In October, they went down 5-0 at Bayern, and this body of evidence suggest that Freiburg can beat the lesser lights on the road, but struggle against the elite teams. Despite their off-field problems, Juventus go into that elite bracket. Were it not for their points deduction, the Turin giants would be second in Serie A, and they have won 15 of their 25 games in the Italian top flight. At home in the league they have won eight of their last 11. I'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at [2.28]. Back Juventus (-1) on the Asian Handicap @ 2.28 La Joya can help Roma Roma v Real SociedadThursday 09 March, 17:45Live on BT Sport It's hard to keep Jose Mourinho out of the headlines, and he caught the eye at the weekend by simply not reacting to Gianluca Mancini's stunning winner for Roma against Juventus. He'll have been doubtless more impressed by another clean sheet for his side - Roma haven't conceded a single league goal at home since the World Cup, a run of five straight shut-outs. Roma have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions, including the 2-0 playoff victory against Salzburg that took them through to the last 16. Real Sociedad have been arguably overachieving all season, and they topped their group ahead of Manchester United, but the wheels have at least started to squeak loudly. La Real have won just one of their last seven competitive games, and they recently failed to score at Barcelona (1-0 defeat) and Real Madrid (0-0 draw). We can back Roma/Draw Double Chance, Under 2.5 Goals and Paulo Dybala to have at least two shots at [2.42] on the Bet Builder. Dybala has eight goals and six assists in Serie A, and he has had at least two goal attempts in 12 of his last 15 competitive appearances. Back Roma Double Chance, Under 2. Goals &amp; Paulo Dybala to have 2+ shots @ 2.42 Strikers to shine in Seville Sevilla v FenerbahceThursday 09 March, 20:00Live on BT Sport Sevilla have improved of late, especially at home, but recent defeats to Osasuna (3-2 at home) and Atletico Madrid (6-1 on the road) have reminded everyone of their frailties. They also made a decent fist of throwing away a 3-0 first-leg lead in Eindhoven, and they lost 2-0. Fenerbahce won their UEL group, and they are in a title race in Turkey. Ten of their 12 games since the World Cup have featured three goals or more, and Over 2.5 Goals looks a good price here at [1.84]. Back Over 2.5 goals @ 1.84 Shakhtar can contribute to a thriller Shakhtar v FeyenoordThursday 09 March, 20:00Live on BT Sport It's a sporting miracle that Shakhtar Donetsk, forced into a nomadic existence by the invasion of Crimea and the subsequent attack on the rest of Ukraine, are still in European competition. They have lost a slew of key players because of the war, and they sold jewel in the crown Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. However, they somehow managed to knock out a very good Rennes side on penalties in the playoff round, and before that they were close to reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. Now they face a Feyenoord side that reached the Europa Conference League final last term, and that has moved to the top of the Eredivisie. Former AZ coach Arne Slot is doing a sensational job. I fancy both teams to find the net here at [1.75]. That has paid out in seven of Shakhtar's eight games in Europe this term, as well as ten of Feyenoord's last 15 competitive matches. Back BTTS @ 1.75", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/union%20berlin%20celebrate%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/union berlin celebrate 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/union berlin celebrate 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/union berlin celebrate 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/union berlin celebrate 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Union Berlin players celebrating"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Union Berlin hope to celebrate another famous European win</figcaption> </div> <div href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454587">Moussa Diaby in fine goalscoring form</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Capital club's fairytale to continue</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-berlin-v-union-st-gilloise/32135725">Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 09 March, 17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>The most remarkable thing about Union Berlin knocking footballing royalty Ajax out of a European competition was that it didn't feel like that much of a shock.</p><p>Although their form has been a little patchy of late, Union are starting to look like they belong at the top end of German football, and they have been far more <strong>effective and consistent</strong> than traditional big hitters like Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach.</p><p>Union are third in the Bundesliga, and they face an Union Saint-Gilloise side that won 1-0 in Köpenick in the group stage against Union, only for the Germans to win by the same scoreline in Belgium.</p><p>The Belgian Union won the group, but recent defeats against Standard Liege and Westerlo have <strong>damaged their title bid,</strong> and they went out of the Belgian Cup on penalties at Antwerp.</p><p>I'll back Union Berlin to win, Under 4.5 Goals and Union Berlin to win the Corner Match Bet on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-berlin-v-union-st-gilloise/32135725">Sportsbook</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.78</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>.</p><p>None of the Germans' competitive games in 2023 have featured more than four goals, they have won the corner battle in both meetings with Union Saint-Gilloise this season, and in the Bundesliga Union have the sixth-highest tally of corners with an average of 4.8.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Union Berlin to win, Under 4.5 goals & Union Berlin most corners @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-berlin-v-union-st-gilloise/32135725" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.78</a></div><h2>Magic Moussa to score again</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454541">Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 09 March, 17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>After what's been a very disappointing season, the Europa League is offering underachieving Bayer Leverkusen a ray of light.</p><p>Their penalty shoot-out win over Monaco in the playoff round was one of their best results of the season, and there are some signs that the <strong>Xabi Alonso</strong> era is starting to take shape, although their form in the Bundesliga remains patchy.</p><p>Some of Bayer's best attacking players look sharp at the moment. <strong>Florian Wirtz</strong> is playing his way back into form after a long injury layoff, and French international Moussa Diaby has scored in three of his last five appearances.</p><p>Against a Ferencvaros team that remarkably topped its group but conceded nine goals along the way, Diaby should get chances <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454587">to score,</a></strong> and I'll back him at odds-against.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Moussa Diaby to score anytime on the Exchange @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-europa-league/leverkusen-v-ferencvaros-betting-32135701" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.06</a></div><h2>Freiburg to lose dream clash</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454013">Juventus v Freiburg</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 09 March, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>It's not just Union Berlin who are living out their dream this season, as their Bundesliga stable-mates Freiburg now face a mind-boggling clash with one of European football's biggest clubs.</p><p>To give some context, Freiburg have <strong>never won a major trophy,</strong> and were relegated to the second tier of German football as recently as 2015.</p><p>However, Freiburg are starting to slow down, especially away from home. In 2023 they have lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig, 6-0 at Wolfsburg and 5-1 at Borussia Dortmund.</p><p>In October, they went down 5-0 at Bayern, and this body of evidence suggest that Freiburg can beat the lesser lights on the road, but <strong>struggle against the elite teams.</strong></p><p>Despite their off-field problems, Juventus go into that elite bracket. Were it not for their points deduction, the Turin giants would be second in Serie A, and they have won 15 of their 25 games in the Italian top flight.</p><p>At home in the league they have won eight of their last 11. I'll back them -1.0 on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454066">Asian Handicap </a></strong> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Juventus (-1) on the Asian Handicap @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-europa-league/juventus-v-freiburg-betting-32135672" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.28</a></div><h2>La Joya can help Roma</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/roma-v-real-sociedad/32135700">Roma v Real Sociedad</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 09 March, 17:45</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>It's hard to keep <strong>Jose Mourinho</strong> out of the headlines, and he caught the eye at the weekend by simply not reacting to Gianluca Mancini's stunning winner for Roma against Juventus.</p><p>He'll have been doubtless more impressed by another clean sheet for his side - Roma haven't conceded a single league goal at home since the World Cup, a run of <strong>five straight shut-outs.</strong></p><p>Roma have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions, including the 2-0 playoff victory against Salzburg that took them through to the last 16.</p><p>Real Sociedad have been arguably overachieving all season, and they topped their group ahead of Manchester United, but the wheels have at least started to squeak loudly.</p><p>La Real have won just one of their last seven competitive games, and they recently <strong>failed to score</strong> at Barcelona (1-0 defeat) and Real Madrid (0-0 draw).</p><p>We can back Roma/Draw Double Chance, Under 2.5 Goals and Paulo Dybala to have at least two shots at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/roma-v-real-sociedad/32135700">Bet Builder.</a></strong></p><p>Dybala has eight goals and six assists in Serie A, and he has had at least two goal attempts in 12 of his last 15 competitive appearances.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Roma Double Chance, Under 2. Goals & Paulo Dybala to have 2+ shots @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/roma-v-real-sociedad/32135700" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.42</a></div><h2>Strikers to shine in Seville</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454421">Sevilla v Fenerbahce</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 09 March, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>Sevilla have improved of late, especially at home, but recent defeats to Osasuna (3-2 at home) and Atletico Madrid (6-1 on the road) have reminded everyone of their frailties. They also made a decent fist of throwing away a 3-0 first-leg lead in Eindhoven, and they lost 2-0.</p><p>Fenerbahce won their UEL group, and they are in a title race in Turkey. Ten of their 12 games since the World Cup have featured three goals or more, and <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454405">Over 2.5 Goals</a></strong> looks a good price here at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 2.5 goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/sevilla-v-fenerbahce/32135702" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.84</a></div><h2>Shakhtar can contribute to a thriller</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453863">Shakhtar v Feyenoord</a></strong><br><strong>Thursday 09 March, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>It's a sporting miracle that Shakhtar Donetsk, forced into a nomadic existence by the invasion of Crimea and the subsequent attack on the rest of Ukraine, are still in European competition. They have lost a slew of key players because of the war, and they sold jewel in the crown <strong>Mykhailo Mudryk</strong> to Chelsea.</p><p>However, they somehow managed to knock out a very good Rennes side on penalties in the playoff round, and before that they were close to reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.</p><p>Now they face a Feyenoord side that reached the Europa Conference League final last term, and that has moved to the top of the Eredivisie. Former AZ coach <strong>Arne Slot</strong> is doing a sensational job.</p><p>I fancy <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453862">both teams to find the net</a></strong> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b>. That has paid out in seven of Shakhtar's eight games in Europe this term, as well as ten of Feyenoord's last 15 competitive matches.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/shakhtar-v-feyenoord/32135683" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.75</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football Bet Builders or Accas. Back Union Berlin to win, Under 4.5 Goals and Union Berlin Corner Match Bet at 2.78
Back Moussa Diaby to score in Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros at 2.08
Back Juventus -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Freiburg at 2.28
Back Roma/Draw Double Chance, Under 2.5 Goals and Paulo Dybala to have two shots or more at 2.42
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sevilla v Fenerbahce at 1.84
Back Both Teams To Score in Shakhtar v Feyenoord at 1.75 href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454066">Back Juventus -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Freiburg at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/roma-v-real-sociedad/32135700">Back Roma/Draw Double Chance, Under 2.5 Goals and Paulo Dybala to have two shots or more at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210454405">Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sevilla v Fenerbahce at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210453862">Back Both Teams To Score in Shakhtar v Feyenoord at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.210454587" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Europa League: Leverkusen v Ferencvaros (Player To Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 9 March, 5.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Patrik Schick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrik Schick" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="1.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11622087">1.9</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Moussa Diaby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Moussa Diaby" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="2.08" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17055771">2.08</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amine Adli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amine Adli" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="2.08" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26715010">2.08</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sardar Azmoun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sardar Azmoun" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="2.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8103349">2.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hlozek</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hlozek" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="2.72" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28537288">2.72</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Florian Wirtz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Florian Wirtz" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="3.35" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28492469">3.35</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mitchel Bakker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mitchel Bakker" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="3.55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17363102">3.55</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kerem Demirbay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kerem Demirbay" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7965058">3.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Hudson-Odoi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Hudson-Odoi" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="4.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18058466">4.1</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Karim Bellarabi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Karim Bellarabi" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="4.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5733908">4.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeremie Frimpong</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeremie Frimpong" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="4.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22544426">4.7</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nadiem Amiri</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nadiem Amiri" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="9190513">4.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Edmond Tapsoba</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Edmond Tapsoba" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="4.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25561245">4.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Mmaee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Mmaee" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="5.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11856799">5.1</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adama Traore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adama Traore" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="5.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7447172">5.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tokmac Nguen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tokmac Nguen" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="5.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21226135">5.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marquinhos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marquinhos" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3351287">6.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nikolai Frederiksen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nikolai Frederiksen" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="7.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38999010">7.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kristoffer Zachariassen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kristoffer Zachariassen" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="8.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20717673">8.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Bagi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Bagi" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53350167">8.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Damir Redzic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Damir Redzic" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="5.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36476648">5.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joshua Eze</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joshua Eze" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49267898">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ayman Azhil</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ayman Azhil" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27296272">11</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zeteny Varga</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zeteny Varga" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="8.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53350168">8.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Krisztian Lisztes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Krisztian Lisztes" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47680029">14.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Balint Vecsei</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Balint Vecsei" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14867637">14.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amer Gojak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amer Gojak" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10277529">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Tah</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Tah" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7644437">16.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Piero Hincapie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Piero Hincapie" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39678570">18</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Odilon Kossounou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Odilon Kossounou" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23572708">18</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Timothy Fosu-Mensah</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Timothy Fosu-Mensah" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16730939">18</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Endre Botka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Endre Botka" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10228430">28</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eldar Civic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eldar Civic" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10519058">30</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anderson Esiti</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anderson Esiti" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8971892">30</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adnan Kovacevic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adnan Kovacevic" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25895051">42</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henry Wingo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henry Wingo" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12678206">42</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Samy Mmaee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Samy Mmaee" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11856802">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mats Knoester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mats Knoester" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17363118">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lorand Paszka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lorand Paszka" data-market_id="1.210454587" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47671830">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Myenty Abena</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yes" data-market_id="1.210453862" data-price="1.77" data-side="back" data-selection_id="30246">1.77</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yes" data-market_id="1.210453862" data-price="1.81" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="30246">1.81</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>No</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="No" data-market_id="1.210453862" data-price="2.22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="110503">2.22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="No" data-market_id="1.210453862" data-price="2.3" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="110503">2.3</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 9 March, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210454405" data-price="1.89" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">1.89</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210454405" data-price="1.91" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">1.91</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.210454405" data-price="2.08" 